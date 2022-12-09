Create

Overwatch 2 Season 2: All Battle Pass tiers and rewards

By Sharmila Ganguly
Modified Dec 09, 2022 12:23 PM IST
Every free and premium reward available with Overwatch 2
Every free and premium reward available with Overwatch 2's Season battle pass (Image via Blizzard)

Overwatch 2's latest season has brought about big changes and new content for fans to enjoy over the next nine weeks. In addition to the new hero, Ramattra, and a new map, Shambali Monastery, the game has received a new Battle Pass with rewards based on Ancient Greece for players to grind through.

youtube-cover

The Season 2 Battle Pass in Overwatch 2 also contains several tiers, each holding a cosmetic in-game reward. However, free Battlepass owners are only entitled to receive certain items from the lot. Players who buy the premium Battle Pass will receive over 80 associated rewards.

Every free and premium reward available with Overwatch 2's Season pass

Premium Battle Pass owners will not only get to reserve 80 tiers of rewards for themselves, but they will also receive Ramattra, the new tank hero in Overwatch 2, at Tier 1. Free Battle Pass owners will, instead, have to grind to Tier 45 to unveil the tempo tank in Overwatch 2.

All Overwatch 2 Season 2 Battlepass tier rewards

youtube-cover

Take a look at all the Season 2 pass rewards an Overwatch 2 can grab until mid-February. The free Battlepass rewards for Overwatch 2 Season 2 are marked with a [Included as a free Battle Pass tier reward] note in the list below.

  1. Level 1: Bug Soldier: 76 Legendary skin, Cerberus weapon charm, 20% season-long XP boost, Hero: Ramattra
  2. Level 2: Cerberus player icon [Included as a free Battlepass tier reward]
  3. Level 3: Trident name card
  4. Level 4: "How High" Wrecking Ball voice line
  5. Level 5: Graceful Stroll Widowmaker emote
  6. Level 6: Poised Widowmaker victory pose [Included as a free Battlepass tier reward]
  7. Level 7: Bug Hero Soldier: 76 spray
  8. Level 8: Unleashed Hanzo highlight intro
  9. Level 9: "Call Me Cyclops" Ana voice line
  10. Level 10: Cobra Queen Symmetra Epic skin [Included as a free Battlepass tier reward]
  11. Level 11: Botanist player icon
  12. Level 12: Bug Hero name card
  13. Level 13: Gotcha Junkrat highlight intro [Included as a free Battlepass tier reward]
  14. Level 14: Tactical Kick Soldier: 76 spray
  15. Level 15: Lyre weapon charm
  16. Level 16: God of the Sea Ramattra spray
  17. Level 17: Locked and Loaded Reaper victory pose
  18. Level 18: "Divine Fire" Moira voice line
  19. Level 19: Bug Hero player icon [Included as a free Battlepass tier reward]
  20. Level 20: Poseidon Ramattra Legendary skin
  21. Level 21: Queen Cobra player icon
  22. Level 22: Bullet Barrier Symmetra spray
  23. Level 23: Pegasus souvenir [Included as a free Battlepass tier reward]
  24. Level 24: Casual Torbjörn victory pose
  25. Level 25: "Smited or Smitten" Junker Queen voice line
  26. Level 26: Stepping Stones Sigma emote
  27. Level 27: Extra! Tracer spray
  28. Level 28: Dance Machine name card [Included as a free Battlepass tier reward]
  29. Level 29: “Midas Touch” Sombra voice line
  30. Level 30: Botanist Ana Epic skin
  31. Level 31: Dance Machine player icon [Included as a free Battlepass tier reward]
  32. Level 32: Hades Pharah spray
  33. Level 33: Knuckles Doomfist highlight intro
  34. Level 34: "Make Like Odysseus" Kiriko voice line
  35. Level 35: Salute Soldier: 76 victory pose
  36. Level 36: Botanist Ana spray [Included as a free Battlepass tier reward]
  37. Level 37: Trident weapon charm
  38. Level 38: Zeus name card
  39. Level 39: "Scales and the Sword" Orisa voice line [Included as a free Battlepass tier reward]
  40. Level 40: Dance Machine Echo skin
  41. Level 41: Street Urchin player icon
  42. Level 42: Camellia souvenir
  43. Level 43: Queen Cobra Symmetra spray [Included as a free Battlepass tier reward]
  44. Level 44: Quick Break Cassidy victory pose
  45. Level 45: Salt weapon charm [Included as a free Battlepass tier reward + Ramattra]
  46. Level 46: "Grapes" Junkrat voice line [Included as a free Battlepass tier reward]
  47. Level 47: Acropolis name card
  48. Level 48: Dance Machine Echo spray
  49. Level 49: "Man Who Enters Hell" Sigma spray
  50. Level 50: Street Urchin Tracer Legendary skin
  51. Level 51: Goddess of Thunder Junker Queen spray [Included as a free Battlepass tier reward]
  52. Level 52: Amphora player icon
  53. Level 53: Breaking News souvenir
  54. Level 54: "Shape Up" Soldier: 76 voice line
  55. Level 55: Trident Ramattra emote [Included as a free Battlepass tier reward]
  56. Level 56: Street Urchin Tracer spray
  57. Level 57: Botanist name card
  58. Level 58: "Tracer-thon" Tracer voice line [Included as a free Battlepass tier reward]
  59. Level 59: Victory Sign Winston victory pose
  60. Level 60: Hades Pharah Legendary skin
  61. Level 61: Poseidomari player icon [Included as a free Battlepass tier reward]
  62. Level 62: "Justice is Cruel" Ramattra voice line
  63. Level 63: Cerberus name card
  64. Level 64: Olympus spray
  65. Level 65: Area Sweep Baptiste emote [Included as a free Battlepass tier reward]
  66. Level 66: Groovin' Echo victory pose
  67. Level 67: "Push a Rock" Kiriko voice line
  68. Level 68: Winged Helm souvenir
  69. Level 69: Plutomari player icon
  70. Level 70: Primordial Ramattra Epic skin [Included as a free Battlepass tier reward]
  71. Level 71: Infernal Rockets Pharah spray
  72. Level 72: Laurel Wreath player icon
  73. Level 73: "Real Life" Hanzo voice line
  74. Level 74: Medusa souvenir [Included as a free Battlepass tier reward]
  75. Level 75: Gorgon Coin weapon charm
  76. Level 76: Poseidon Ramattra spray
  77. Level 77: Newspaper Tracer victory pose
  78. Level 78: Photon Barrier Symmetra highlight intro
  79. Level 79: Queen Cobra name card
  80. Level 80: Zeus Junker Queen Mythic skin and Shockimari player icon

The premium Overwatch 2 Battle Pass is purchasable for 1000 Overwatch Coins ($9.99). If in-game cosmetics intrigue you, buying the Season 2 Battlepass containing exciting, premium items, including an instant unlock for the new tank hero, is undoubtedly a worthy choice.

Quick Links

Edited by Srijan Sen
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...