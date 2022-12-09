Overwatch 2 Season 2: All Battle Pass tiers and rewards

Overwatch 2's latest season has brought about big changes and new content for fans to enjoy over the next nine weeks. In addition to the new hero, Ramattra, and a new map, Shambali Monastery, the game has received a new Battle Pass with rewards based on Ancient Greece for players to grind through.

The Season 2 Battle Pass in Overwatch 2 also contains several tiers, each holding a cosmetic in-game reward. However, free Battlepass owners are only entitled to receive certain items from the lot. Players who buy the premium Battle Pass will receive over 80 associated rewards.

Every free and premium reward available with Overwatch 2's Season pass

Premium Battle Pass owners will not only get to reserve 80 tiers of rewards for themselves, but they will also receive Ramattra, the new tank hero in Overwatch 2, at Tier 1. Free Battle Pass owners will, instead, have to grind to Tier 45 to unveil the tempo tank in Overwatch 2.

All Overwatch 2 Season 2 Battlepass tier rewards

Take a look at all the Season 2 pass rewards an Overwatch 2 can grab until mid-February. The free Battlepass rewards for Overwatch 2 Season 2 are marked with a [Included as a free Battle Pass tier reward] note in the list below.

Level 1: Bug Soldier: 76 Legendary skin, Cerberus weapon charm, 20% season-long XP boost, Hero: Ramattra Level 2: Cerberus player icon [Included as a free Battlepass tier reward] Level 3: Trident name card Level 4: "How High" Wrecking Ball voice line Level 5: Graceful Stroll Widowmaker emote Level 6: Poised Widowmaker victory pose [Included as a free Battlepass tier reward] Level 7: Bug Hero Soldier: 76 spray Level 8: Unleashed Hanzo highlight intro Level 9: "Call Me Cyclops" Ana voice line Level 10: Cobra Queen Symmetra Epic skin [Included as a free Battlepass tier reward] Level 11: Botanist player icon Level 12: Bug Hero name card Level 13: Gotcha Junkrat highlight intro [Included as a free Battlepass tier reward] Level 14: Tactical Kick Soldier: 76 spray Level 15: Lyre weapon charm Level 16: God of the Sea Ramattra spray Level 17: Locked and Loaded Reaper victory pose Level 18: "Divine Fire" Moira voice line Level 19: Bug Hero player icon [Included as a free Battlepass tier reward] Level 20: Poseidon Ramattra Legendary skin Level 21: Queen Cobra player icon Level 22: Bullet Barrier Symmetra spray Level 23: Pegasus souvenir [Included as a free Battlepass tier reward] Level 24: Casual Torbjörn victory pose Level 25: "Smited or Smitten" Junker Queen voice line Level 26: Stepping Stones Sigma emote Level 27: Extra! Tracer spray Level 28: Dance Machine name card [Included as a free Battlepass tier reward] Level 29: “Midas Touch” Sombra voice line Level 30: Botanist Ana Epic skin Level 31: Dance Machine player icon [Included as a free Battlepass tier reward] Level 32: Hades Pharah spray Level 33: Knuckles Doomfist highlight intro Level 34: "Make Like Odysseus" Kiriko voice line Level 35: Salute Soldier: 76 victory pose Level 36: Botanist Ana spray [Included as a free Battlepass tier reward] Level 37: Trident weapon charm Level 38: Zeus name card Level 39: "Scales and the Sword" Orisa voice line [Included as a free Battlepass tier reward] Level 40: Dance Machine Echo skin Level 41: Street Urchin player icon Level 42: Camellia souvenir Level 43: Queen Cobra Symmetra spray [Included as a free Battlepass tier reward] Level 44: Quick Break Cassidy victory pose Level 45: Salt weapon charm [Included as a free Battlepass tier reward + Ramattra] Level 46: "Grapes" Junkrat voice line [Included as a free Battlepass tier reward] Level 47: Acropolis name card Level 48: Dance Machine Echo spray Level 49: "Man Who Enters Hell" Sigma spray Level 50: Street Urchin Tracer Legendary skin Level 51: Goddess of Thunder Junker Queen spray [Included as a free Battlepass tier reward] Level 52: Amphora player icon Level 53: Breaking News souvenir Level 54: "Shape Up" Soldier: 76 voice line Level 55: Trident Ramattra emote [Included as a free Battlepass tier reward] Level 56: Street Urchin Tracer spray Level 57: Botanist name card Level 58: "Tracer-thon" Tracer voice line [Included as a free Battlepass tier reward] Level 59: Victory Sign Winston victory pose Level 60: Hades Pharah Legendary skin Level 61: Poseidomari player icon [Included as a free Battlepass tier reward] Level 62: "Justice is Cruel" Ramattra voice line Level 63: Cerberus name card Level 64: Olympus spray Level 65: Area Sweep Baptiste emote [Included as a free Battlepass tier reward] Level 66: Groovin' Echo victory pose Level 67: "Push a Rock" Kiriko voice line Level 68: Winged Helm souvenir Level 69: Plutomari player icon Level 70: Primordial Ramattra Epic skin [Included as a free Battlepass tier reward] Level 71: Infernal Rockets Pharah spray Level 72: Laurel Wreath player icon Level 73: "Real Life" Hanzo voice line Level 74: Medusa souvenir [Included as a free Battlepass tier reward] Level 75: Gorgon Coin weapon charm Level 76: Poseidon Ramattra spray Level 77: Newspaper Tracer victory pose Level 78: Photon Barrier Symmetra highlight intro Level 79: Queen Cobra name card Level 80: Zeus Junker Queen Mythic skin and Shockimari player icon

The premium Overwatch 2 Battle Pass is purchasable for 1000 Overwatch Coins ($9.99). If in-game cosmetics intrigue you, buying the Season 2 Battlepass containing exciting, premium items, including an instant unlock for the new tank hero, is undoubtedly a worthy choice.

