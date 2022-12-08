Overwatch 2 Season 2 League Shop: Midas Roadhog, Goat Brigette, and more

Overwatch 2's Season 2 is live now, and has brought a lot of fresh content and numerous adjustments.

A fresh League Shop is one of the most in-demand offerings this season. The Overwatch League (OWL) is a professional esports event organized by Blizzard Entertainment to determine the world's best Overwatch team.

The league was announced in 2016, and the inaugural season began in 2018. It comprises of 20 different clubs playing as of the 2022 season, which ended in early November, and Dallas Fuel were crowned the Grand Champions.

In relation to the OWL, Blizzard has launched a whole new league shop. All of the pertinent information is discussed below.

Bundles to explore in Overwatch 2 League Shop

The current League Shop has brought back a number of previously launched Lengendary Bundles, which has attracted a large number of Overwatch enthusiasts. The following bundles are discussed below:

1) Champions Bundle

The Champions Bundle includes two Legendary skins - Midas Roadhog and Zhulong Sombra.

Midas Roadhog was introduced after the San Francisco Shock won the 2020 Championship. The skin depicts the Tank Hero Roadhog in royal golden armor, with his head set on golden fire.

Zhulong Sombra was introduced when the Shanghai Dragons won their 2021 OWL Championship. Zhulong's name indicates a giant red solar dragon, and Sombra was chosen to pay tribute to Grand Finals MVP Jae-Won "Lip" Lee’s merciless performance as the hero.

The entire bundle is available for a discounted price of 500 Overwatch 2 League Tokens. If a player wishes to acquire a certain skin, they must spend 300 League Tokens.

2) Meta Bundle

The Meta Bundle includes three Legendary skins - Goat Brigitte, Good-Evil Echo, and Zen-nakji Zenyatta.

Goat Brigitte was made available before the Overwatch League's Opening Weekend in 2020. Earlier in Overwatch, the GOATS meta was a real deal, a team comprised entirely of tanks and healers was highly hated by players. Blizzard then developed the Overwatch Role Queue, and in honor of the GOAT approach, the GOAT Brigitte Skin was produced.

The Good-Evil echo skin was created to honor the Shanghai Dragons DPS and his dominance over the aerial hero throughout the 2020 season. The skin is a sinister blend of Echo's more conventional, pure form with heavenly gold accents and a demonic evil half.

The Zen-Nakji skin was created to honor JJoNak, who was named the Overwatch League MVP for the 2018 season. He's well-known for his daring and lethal Zenyatta play for New York Excelsior. It is considered the best Zenyatta skin to date.

The full bundle is available for 700 Overwatch 2 League Tokens at a discounted price. Alternatively, players need can pay a price of 300 if they wish to obtain only one skin.

3) Another Champions Bundle

The bundle consists of two Legendary skins - Flying Ace Winston and Thunder Doomfist.

The "Flying Ace" Winston skin is based on the London Spitfire's emblem, the Spitfire Mark II Plane, and honors the London Spitfires' 2018 OWL Grand Finals Championship. It also includes other aesthetic pieces such as goggles and a cute mustache.

Thunder Doomfist was made to commemorate the San Francisco Shock's successful title run in the 2019 Overwatch League season. The main concept for this skin was to create a supernatural, elemental entity with a theme of volcanic chaos, molten lava within a rock body, and gold and obsidian for his gauntlet.

The entire bundle can be purchased for 500 Overwatch 2 League Tokens or a single skin for 300.

4) Happi Bundle

The above bundle is for all Genji fans. It includes Shanghai Summer skin (Red-themed), Dallas Summer Skin (Blue-themed), and Happi skin (Green-themed), in respect of Shanghai Dragons and Dallas Fuel winning the Summer Showdown Tournament Teammix.

The Bundle is available for a discounted price of 500 Overwatch 2 League Tokens but a single skin is priced at 200.

5) Royal Gladiator Skin

The Royal Knight Mercy skin is available for the Support Hero Mercy which was introduced in the Overwatch League's Midseason Madness Tournament Teammix. One can purchase the skin for 200 League Tokens.

Finally, there is a Team Store section where each of the 20 teams of the 2022 OWL have their own skin design, and fans can purchase cosmetics of their favorite team. The offerings contained in this pack are epic and cost 150 League Tokens.

How to earn Overwatch 2 League Tokens

Overwatch 2 League Tokens can be earned by watching live matches on the official YouTube channel. Players need to link their Blizzard profiles to their YouTube account, after which they will receive five League Tokens per hour watched.

Overwatch League Tokens can also be purchased with actual money.

Overwatch 2 League Token shop (Image via Blizzard)

100 League Tokens - USD 5.99

200 League Tokens - USD 11.99

400 League Tokens - USD 23.99

900 League Tokens - USD 47.99

2600 League Tokens - USD 119.99

That's all the required information for the Overwatch 2 Season 2's League Shop one needs to know.

