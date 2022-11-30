Overwatch 2 Season 2 free skins and Twitch drops: Winter Wonderland, Year of the Rabbit, and more

Launch day for Overwatch 2 Season 1 was extremely problematic as the game contained numerous bugs and glitches. Despite these issues, however, the community and developers enjoyed the ride. In Overwatch 2 Season 2, Blizzard will alter how loot is unlocked in response to weeks of outrage over the game's new battle pass.

Numerous players have criticized the new system as being unsatisfactory, slow, and unreasonably priced. Some have even urged Blizzard to revert back to the loot box mechanic. In response, one skin per event will now be unlocked for free as opposed to being locked behind a $20 price tag or only being available with the premium battle pass.

All details for upcoming Overwatch 2 events

On December 6, Season 2 will make its much-touted debut. Along with their new hero Ramattra, the game will also include a number of intriguing cosmetic items. The second season will bring a new hero, map, battle pass, seasonal cosmetics, and more.

This information was provided via the latest Overwatch 2 Season 2 trailer and a brand-new blog post from Blizzard. The new tank hero Ramattra and Shambali escort map are included in the game's regular rotation alongside old favorites.

In addition, we get a glimpse at some of the holiday skins from upcoming holiday events as well as Junker Queen's new Mythic skin, which is included in the latest battle pass.

Winter Wonderland and Lunar New Year are two additional holiday activities that Blizzard is bringing back. Players can earn these skins by participating in and successfully completing challenges for each event this season, including the Battle of Olympus.

You can unlock Epic Ice Queen Brigitte, Legendary Winged Victory Mercy and Legendary Kkachi Echo by completing event challenges!

These skins include the Epic Ice Queen Brigitte, Legendary Winged Victory Mercy, and Legendary Kkachi Echo skins. Watching Overwatch 2 streamers on Twitch is another way to collect Season 2 goodies. Even the Legendary Ramattra skin is up for prizes this season via Twitch viewership, according to a blog post by Blizzard Entertainment.

The week following the start of season two, on December 13, Overwatch 2's Winter Wonderland will begin. The three-week-long festival will come to a close on January 4, right after the new year.

However, there won't be a long wait for fans before a unique, one-time event. On January 17, the Year of the Rabbit will begin. It will continue till February 6, so players must keep these dates in mind to avoid missing out on the goodies.

Get ready for a new hero, map, skins, twitch drops, returning events, and more from December 6.

The number of brand new cosmetic items that Blizzard plans to roll out for these upcoming events is unknown. if it's anything like the recent Halloween event, players will want to regularly check the in-game shop to see if their favorite hero gets a hot new festive design.

Overall, Season 2 of Overwatch 2 has the potential to be fantastic. The devs have a good understanding of what went wrong during the launch. So perhaps the community as a whole won't face the bugs and problems they encountered during the game's debut.

Ramattra is another attraction for the upcoming season along with the skins. Because he has the potential to be a powerful hero, the character has been the topic of discussion throughout the entire community. But it won't be until after the start of Season 2 that we'll see how he fits into the 5v5 combat landscape.

