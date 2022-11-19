New Overwatch 2 update introduces changes to UI and Ranking system

Overwatch 2, Blizzard Entertainment's most popular first-person shooter title, has about 25 million active users. The sequel to the 2016 Hero-based Shooter title has amassed a diverse player base that includes members of the existing Overwatch community as well as a new generation of players since its release on October 4, 2022.

When the original Overwatch game was released in May 2016, Blizzard saw seven million users active in the player base in its first week. In comparison, the sequel to the game has seen three times the number of players in only 10 days. Blizzard Entertainment has always provided regular updates to the game and that has kept the community coming back for more.

Blizzard recently released a new patch that balances and fixes some bugs in the game.

Minor updates to the rank system are now live in Overwatch 2

Some of the bugs were irritating players who were trying to climb up the rank leaderboard. The rank system wasn't accurate at all, and players have been complaining for a while. Blizzard Entertainment has finally listened by providing a patch update to fix the bugs.

Some minor updates to the rank system are now live in the game which has smoothened out the experience for Overwatch 2 players. Earlier, the skill tier and the rank division of the players weren't accurate at all. With the recent patch, Blizzard has finally fixed the issues plaguing the player base.

As is the case with any new multiplayer-based game at launch, the title is filled with issues that Blizzard has been fixing. The developers have been providing timely fixes to keep the experience as smooth and hassle-free as possible.

The queue time estimates weren't accurate, and Blizzard has addressed that as well with this update. A major issue was with some players in Bronze 5 complaining about not being able to rank up. Blizzard has fixed the bug with this update, and players can now finally grind through the rank leaderboard.

This update brought about minor changes that can be considered quality-of-life changes. These changes were welcomed by the majority of the player base, which was facing certain issues with queue matchmaking times, rank, and division representation. It also updated certain aspects of the game's UI.

The new patch will place players more accurately in skill tiers and divisions. The queue time while matchmaking will have a more accurate representation in Overwatch 2. Some players are still complaining about the disconnection issues that they are facing in the game. This has led to them losing and ranking down a lot.

They are hoping that the Overwatch 2 developers will sort the issue out in the near future. As Blizzard Entertainment continues to learn from past mistakes, ensuring a fair and balanced competitive experience for Overwatch 2 is critical to the franchise's return. The Overwatch community thrives because of the game's distinct competitive multiplayer experience.

They promise captivating seasons, each with remarkable stories and fair gameplay progression even when one is losing. Overwatch 2 appears to have a lot of potential for both new and returning players as the sequel to one of the first character-based action-FPS games of our time.

