How to maximize FPS in Overwatch 2: Ideal and recommended game settings explored

Overwatch 2 is a comfortably paced First Person Shooter title by Blizzard Entertainment that launched globally on October 4. The first game debuted in 2016 and made quite a name in the esports scene. Overwatch 2 is a sequel looking to continue the legacy of its predecessor.
Online multiplayer games are preferably played with the most efficient in-game settings. This implies that while graphics quality is not the top priority for players, the Frames Per Second the game can output is.
Increased FPS in Overwatch 2 augments gameplay
Multiplayer online shooter games require players to have quick decision-making skills and a higher reaction speed than average. These criteria can only be fulfilled when the game can display information accurately without delay.
Losing a few frames for graphics quality may not seem like such a serious issue, but it contributes to information loss for players. FPS is ideally increased by decreasing the load on one’s system by lowering graphics settings.
Overwatch 2 requirements
The publisher has released information for fans on the bare minimum requirements for Overwatch 2 to run and recommended requirements for smooth sailing. Here are the minimum and recommended requirements, respectively.
Minimum system requirements
- Operating System - Windows® 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack)
- Processor - Intel® Core™ i3 or AMD Phenom™ X3 8650
- Video - NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 600 series, AMD Radeon™ HD 7000 series
- Memory - 6 GB RAM
- Storage - 50 GB available hard drive space
Recommended system requirements
- Operating System - Windows® 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack)
- Processor - Intel® Core™ i7 or AMD Ryzen™ 5
- Video - NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 or AMD R9 380
- Memory - 8 GB RAM
- Storage - 50 GB available hard drive space
Most effective graphics settings
Playing around with different settings in the graphics settings tab can lead to display issues, but the configurations are reversible and do not directly threaten the system. Players can use the following video and graphics quality settings to maximize FPS in Overwatch 2.
Video Settings
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Target Display: Best Match
- Resolution: Choose your monitor's highest resolution with the highest refresh rate.
- Field of View: User’s preference
- Aspect ratio: Set according to monitor (generally 16:9)
- Dynamic Render Scale: Off
- Render scale: Automatic
- Frame rate: 250 (can be set higher than monitor refresh rate for smoother performance)
- V-Sync: Off
- Triple buffering: Off
- Reduce buffering: On
- NVIDIA Reflex: Enabled
- Gamma Correction: User’s preference
- Contrast: User’s preference
- Brightness: User’s preference
Graphics Quality Settings
- Graphics Quality: Default
- High-quality upscaling: AMD FSR 1.0
- Image sharpening: Default
- Texture Quality: Medium
- Texture filtering quality: 8x
- Local fog detail: Low
- Dynamic Reflections: Low or off
- Shadow Detail: Medium
- Model Detail: Low
- Effects Detail: Low
- Lighting Quality: Medium
- Antialias Quality: Low – FXAA or off
- Refraction Quality: Low
- Screenshot Quality: 1x resolution
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Local Reflections: On
- Damage FX: Default
These outline one of the ideal settings for balancing the FPS and graphics quality in Overwatch 2. These settings can be lowered further if required for more consistent FPS output. Lowering these settings further will take a toll on the sharpness and visual clarity of the game.
Optimizing the graphics settings for a player depends on their preferences. It is possible to fine-tune these settings by error and trial method. However, Blizzard’s latest title is well-optimized for PCs and can be cranked up to medium and high graphics settings on most systems.