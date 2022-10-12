How to maximize FPS in Overwatch 2: Ideal and recommended game settings explored

Overwatch 2 is a comfortably paced First Person Shooter title by Blizzard Entertainment that launched globally on October 4. The first game debuted in 2016 and made quite a name in the esports scene. Overwatch 2 is a sequel looking to continue the legacy of its predecessor.

Online multiplayer games are preferably played with the most efficient in-game settings. This implies that while graphics quality is not the top priority for players, the Frames Per Second the game can output is.

Increased FPS in Overwatch 2 augments gameplay

Multiplayer online shooter games require players to have quick decision-making skills and a higher reaction speed than average. These criteria can only be fulfilled when the game can display information accurately without delay.

Losing a few frames for graphics quality may not seem like such a serious issue, but it contributes to information loss for players. FPS is ideally increased by decreasing the load on one’s system by lowering graphics settings.

Overwatch 2 requirements

The publisher has released information for fans on the bare minimum requirements for Overwatch 2 to run and recommended requirements for smooth sailing. Here are the minimum and recommended requirements, respectively.

Minimum system requirements

Operating System - Windows® 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack)

Processor - Intel® Core™ i3 or AMD Phenom™ X3 8650

Video - NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 600 series, AMD Radeon™ HD 7000 series

Memory - 6 GB RAM

Storage - 50 GB available hard drive space

Recommended system requirements

Operating System - Windows® 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack)

Processor - Intel® Core™ i7 or AMD Ryzen™ 5

Video - NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 or AMD R9 380

Memory - 8 GB RAM

Storage - 50 GB available hard drive space

Most effective graphics settings

Playing around with different settings in the graphics settings tab can lead to display issues, but the configurations are reversible and do not directly threaten the system. Players can use the following video and graphics quality settings to maximize FPS in Overwatch 2.

Video Settings

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Target Display: Best Match

Best Match Resolution: Choose your monitor's highest resolution with the highest refresh rate.

Choose your monitor's highest resolution with the highest refresh rate. Field of View: User’s preference

User’s preference Aspect ratio: Set according to monitor (generally 16:9)

Set according to monitor (generally 16:9) Dynamic Render Scale: Off

Off Render scale: Automatic

Automatic Frame rate: 250 (can be set higher than monitor refresh rate for smoother performance)

250 (can be set higher than monitor refresh rate for smoother performance) V-Sync: Off

Off Triple buffering: Off

Off Reduce buffering: On

On NVIDIA Reflex: Enabled

Enabled Gamma Correction: User’s preference

User’s preference Contrast: User’s preference

User’s preference Brightness: User’s preference

Graphics Quality Settings

Graphics Quality: Default

Default High-quality upscaling: AMD FSR 1.0

AMD FSR 1.0 Image sharpening: Default

Default Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Texture filtering quality: 8x

8x Local fog detail: Low

Low Dynamic Reflections: Low or off

Low or off Shadow Detail: Medium

Medium Model Detail: Low

Low Effects Detail: Low

Low Lighting Quality: Medium

Medium Antialias Quality: Low – FXAA or off

Low – FXAA or off Refraction Quality: Low

Low Screenshot Quality: 1x resolution

1x resolution Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Local Reflections: On

On Damage FX: Default

These outline one of the ideal settings for balancing the FPS and graphics quality in Overwatch 2. These settings can be lowered further if required for more consistent FPS output. Lowering these settings further will take a toll on the sharpness and visual clarity of the game.

Optimizing the graphics settings for a player depends on their preferences. It is possible to fine-tune these settings by error and trial method. However, Blizzard’s latest title is well-optimized for PCs and can be cranked up to medium and high graphics settings on most systems.

