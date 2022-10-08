Overwatch 2 "progression and items missing" after merging PC and console accounts: State of fix, possible reasons, and more

A sequel to 2016's Overwatch, Overwatch 2 is Blizzard Entertainment’s latest first-person shooter title that was released recently on October 4, 2022. The prequel was a major success in the genre, amassing a considerable loyal fanbase during its six-year run.

Previously, Blizzard had promised a smooth transition experience for all players migrating over to Overwatch 2. The American developers even bridged both games so that older players could carry over the cosmetics and in-game currency that they have accumulated over the years. Unfortunately, the experience has not been very pleasant for most.

There have been numerous reports of players stating that they have lost all their past progression when trying to merge their accounts. Others stated that they had lost partial account data, such as selected cosmetics or currency. This article will go into further detail about the current state of the issue, potential fixes, and possible reasons for it.

Overwatch 2 account merging problem, state of fix, and possible reasons

Much to the community's delight, Overwatch 2 was recently released, with Blizzard displaying their loyalty to the fanbase by allowing progression, cosmetics, and old currency to migrate over. Unfortunately, the community is now disgruntled about the rocky merging experience, which Blizzard stated would not happen.

Current status of account merging issues and potential fixes

Blizzard has acknowledged the widespread issue involving a partial or complete wipe of progression and collectible items in some players' accounts. As of now, there are no static fixes that can be performed to fix this. Checking the game client for updates can be a good precautionary step.

The developers have already begun addressing this problem and resolved it for some players. Once an official fix is ready, the remaining affected players can expect to have their issues resolved as well.

How to merge accounts

The first step required is to link a player’s console account to Battle.net. Console users can follow the below-listed steps to link their account.

Log in to Overwatch from the console account.

Follow the step-by-step on-screen instructions and scan the QR Code on your mobile phone.

Enter the code that will be displayed on your console’s screen to connect to or create your Battle.net account.

You will be prompted to confirm your account in the next game login to merge your accounts.

This process binds the player’s console Overwatch account with Battle.net, if it wasn't already done. Players can easily verify this on a PC by logging into Battle.net and confirming that their account is linked under “Connections” in “Account Settings”.

Possible reasons

Blizzard CS - The Americas @BlizzardCS #OW2 ] Update: We will be performing maintenance beginning on Friday, October 7th, 7:00pm (PDT) and we expect the service to be available again at approximately 8:00pm (PDT). During this time the game will be unavailable for play. [#OW2] Update: We will be performing maintenance beginning on Friday, October 7th, 7:00pm (PDT) and we expect the service to be available again at approximately 8:00pm (PDT). During this time the game will be unavailable for play.

With Blizzard only recently releasing Overwatch 2, technical issues are bound to emerge. According to the developers, the reason for an incomplete transfer seems to be occurring due to the game's servers being overloaded. Players have been flooding into the game in large numbers ever since Blizzard launched the game as a free-to-play title.

According to them, the servers may take some time to properly load all older assets into new accounts after the account merging process, and this could be one of the reasons for the partial loss of collectibles or currency. Nevertheless, fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Blizzard has already fixed the problem for a section of players and will be doing so for every affected account shortly.

Nowadays, encountering bugs and server issues in a freshly released game is all too common. The responsible step that the community can take is to report these issues in detail to let Blizzard as well as other players know what is happening.

Blizzard is currently trying to provide the best FPS experience to its fanbase and is gradually making amends for Overwatch 2's shaky launch. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda as we will be covering many stories about Overwatch 2.

Poll : 0 votes