Overwatch 2 “different version” bug: How to fix, possible reasons, and more explored

Overwatch 2 is officially live, and while players are having a great time trying out some of the amazing features that the shooter has to offer, the experience is often marred by bugs and performance issues.

There are a lot of errors that the Overwatch community has been facing when queuing up for some of the games, and one of the most annoying of them all is the “different version” bug. This usually occurs when a player is looking to queue up for a game with their friends, but an error appears stating that one of the players is in a different version of the shooter.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



🗣 KIRIKO SOON. JUNKER QUEEN SOON. ESPERANÇA SOON. EVERYTHING SOON. #OVERWATCH2 SERVERS GO LIVE AT 12PM PDT/3PM EDT KIRIKO SOON. JUNKER QUEEN SOON. ESPERANÇA SOON. EVERYTHING SOON.🗣#OVERWATCH2 SERVERS GO LIVE AT 12PM PDT/3PM EDT https://t.co/GuPF4P1pOH

Today’s guide will go over some of the possible reasons for what causes the “different version” bug in Overwatch 2 and how players will be able to fix it effectively.

What causes the “different version” bug in Overwatch 2?

The “different version” bug can occur for various reasons in Overwatch 2, some from the player’s end and others from the shooter’s servers.

When it comes to the player's end, there are primarily two reasons that cause the error in the game:

One of the primary reasons for the error will be if the player and their friend are not on the latest patch. Version mismatch can often lead to this issue, and it’s advised that fans update the shooter to the latest patch before trying out some of the multiplayer features.

The client versions not being the same can also be a cause for concern, and it might lead to the “different version” error in the title.

From the server's end, here are some of the possible reasons that can cause the “different version” error in Overwatch 2:

The shooter’s servers may be down for maintenance or facing a downtime issue that may be leading to the error. Players will be required to check the server status when this occurs.

Some of the downloaded game files may be corrupt, and players will need to check the game file's health or reinstall the title to fix it.

Fixing the “different version” bug in Overwatch 2

If the problem is from the player's end, there are a couple of steps that one will be able to employ when looking to fix the “different version” issue in Overwatch 2.

1) Updating the game

One of the most effective ways to solve the error in the shooter will be to update the game itself, and players on the various platforms will be able to do so differently:

Players on the PC will be required to log into the Battle.net client and click on the gear sign to check for updates on the game. If a new version is available, then the client will proceed to patch in the latest updates.

Those on the Xbox will need to head over to the Overwatch 2 section of the My Games and Apps section. There they will find More Options. Head into Manage Games and Add Ons, then click on Updates to download any new pending versions.

PlayStation users will need to just highlight the shooter on the main menu, click the Options button on the controller, and check for the game updates.

Nintendo Switch players will be required to press the + button, go to Software Update, and download the latest version “Via the Internet.”

2) Un-friending and restarting

Another method that seems to have worked for many in the community is to un-friend the player and then add them to the friend list once again before starting up a queue. To test it out, players can try it out in a custom game before attempting matchmaking.

Restarting the shooter also seems to have worked for many. Hence, players are advised to give this a try as well.

3) Re-installing Overwatch 2

This is a bit of a drastic step but also quite a viable one. Players can look to re-install the game from scratch, as it often times solves all the issues that the title may be facing.

After all these steps, if players continue to encounter the same error in the game, they will be required to submit a ticket to Blizzard Support.

Poll : 0 votes