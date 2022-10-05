How much space will Overwatch 2 consume? Size, system requirements, and more explored

Overwatch 2 is all set to launch globally on October 4 at 12 pm PDT and October 5 at 12:30 am IST. Blizzard Entertainment launched the prequel, Overwatch, back in 2016. The game blossomed into a phenomenon in the esports scene.

The sequel will be free-to-play from the global release itself. However, it will also include in-game micro-transactions. The biggest question pertains to the time it will take to download the game, which further delves into its size.

That said, the latter may vary with respect to the platform. Let us take a closer look at the size of the game and what hardware it demands.

Overwatch 2 download size and system requirements

Overwatch 2 is Blizzard’s latest attempt at competing in the First Person Shooter genre. Back with a new and improved engine, Overwatch 2 will feature all the previous heroes and maps from its predecessor, albeit with minor tweaks. Players will be able to migrate their cosmetics over to the new game and use them as they see fit.

Overwatch 2 will be available on multiple platforms - Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Battle.net. The downloadable size of the game will vary across all platforms. The size may differ between consoles and PC.

Downloadable Size

PC users can expect the game to be around 50 GB. It is important to remember that this is an estimate. The Blizzard title is expected to be around 30 GB for all console users. Players should clear up adequate space before downloading the game to ensure smooth download and installation.

System requirements

The console selection already determines the system requirements for the Xbox and PlayStation platforms. The question remains for PC users as it will be available on the platform via Battle.net. Here are the system requirements for the PC.

Minimum system requirements

Operating System - Windows® 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack)

Processor - Intel® Core™ i3 or AMD Phenom™ X3 8650

Video - NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 600 series, AMD Radeon™ HD 7000 series

Memory - 6 GB RAM

Storage - 50 GB available hard drive space

Recommended system requirements

Operating System - Windows® 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack)

Processor - Intel® Core™ i7 or AMD Ryzen™ 5

Video - NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 or AMD R9 380

Memory - 8 GB RAM

Storage - 50 GB available hard drive space

Additional Content Pre-download

Fans who possess or purchase the Watchpoint pack will be able to download the game before its official launch. However, they won't be able to enter Overwatch 2 before the servers are restored and the game releases globally.

Overwatch 2 has received a lot of attention and hype. As the countdown nears its end, fans are excited to experience Blizzard’s new free-to-play title. The game will introduce additional new content and boast notable upgrades from its prequel.

