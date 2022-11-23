All Overwatch 2 DPS heroes ranked on mastering difficulty

Overwatch 2 is the long-awaited sequel to the original 2016 game. It is a tactical shooter with abilities that gives you a vast roster of characters called Heroes to choose from. All Heroes are unique in their own way and offer a lot to the team.

There are three roles in Overwatch 2- Damage, Support, and Tank. Heroes that come under Damage are the ones that take a lot of aggressive fights and cause a lot of 'damage' to the enemies.

Easiest to toughest DPS heroes to master in Overwatch 2

17) Soldier 76

Soldier 76 is no doubt the most accessible Hero to play in Overwatch 2. His Sprint allows him to run around the map for as long as he wants. His Pulse Rifle is pretty easy to aim with, and so are his Helix Rockets. Soldier 76's ultimate Tactical Visor automatically aims your bullets at enemies like an aimbot.

16) Reaper

Reaper allows you to make some Sneaky plays in Overwatch. He can quickly teleport behind the enemy team and flank them. His shotguns are very deadly at close range, and he can also get out of tricky situations using his Wraith Form. His ultimate allows you to kill multiple enemies in a small radius.

15) Torbjorn

Torbjorn's Rivet Gun is very easy to aim with. The only important thing when it comes to Torbjorn is proper Turret placement. His Ultimate Molten Core also follows the same rule for it to be effective during a match.

14) Bastion

Bastion is very simple to use as he is simply a living turret. He can shoot bullets and grenades, all of which are rather easy to aim. He can even shoot an artillery shell with his ultimate Configuration: Artillery that can hit enemies who are further away.

13) Pharah

Pharah is a little tricky to play. Her Rocket Launcher does splash damage, but where she becomes difficult is the Hover Jets management. Pharah's ultimate Barrage requires proper positioning in order for it to be impactful during a match.

12) Symmetra

Symmetra's abilities are rather simple to use, but where the challenge lies is in strategizing her during matches. Her Sentry Turret and her Teleporter must be smartly placed to have an impact. Her ultimate Photon Barrier creates a massive energy barrier and could help block some firepower from the enemy team.

11) Junkrat

Junkrat is a projectile-based Overwatch Hero. His mines do a decent amount of damage and give him air time. Junkrat players can also create line-ups and spam the enemy team with grenades. His ultimate ability, RIP-Tire is easy to control and can kill multiple enemies in a close radius.

10) Mei

Mei's Endothermic Blaster is very simple to aim with. Her only challenge in Overwatch comes with how well and strategically you can use her Ice Wall. As for her Ultimate ability, Blizzard just needs to be placed properly in order to be effective.

9) Sojourn

Sojourn is a rather simple Hero to play. The difficult part is tracking the enemies properly with her Railgun. Another difficult thing to use here is the ultimate Overclock as it requires the player to be extremely accurate and hence insanely good at aiming.

8) Ashe

Ashe is an aim-intensive Hero. Her gun, The Viper, can act as a sniper rifle, so only with the precise aim can she provide a huge impact. Her Dynamite can also be a bit tricky to use and as for her Ultimate B.O.B, it damages enemies by itself.

7) Cassidy

Cassidy's main weapon of choice is his Peacekeeper revolver, and given that it only has 6 bullets in its chamber, every bullet you shoot needs to hit. His Combat Roll isn't as easy to dodge and the Magnetic Grenade requires quite a bit of practice to be effective. His ultimate Deadeye requires proper timing to have an impact in the match.

6) Hanzo

Hanzo's difficulty level is a bit of a mixed bag. Where his other abilities seem rather simple to use, his Storm Bow is where the difficulty lies. It's hard to hit enemies with and requires high accuracy. His ultimate Dragonstrike can easily lead to multikills if positioned properly.

5) Sombra

Sombra is another Hero that can flank the enemy team. The challenging part of playing Sombra is picking proper places for her to teleport back to and making sure you do a lot of damage in a short span of time. If done properly, Sombra can be an extremely deadly Hero to play against.

4) Echo

Echo is a projectile-based Hero. Echo's tri-shot and sticky bombs are rather simple to use, but her Focusing beam requires a lot of accuracy to do effective damage. Her Ultimate Duplicate, though, can be a bit of a hit or a miss and her Flight can only be helpful if done correctly.

3) Widowmaker

Widowmakers' usefulness is solely dependent on one thing. Her long-ranged sniper is difficult to aim. It is an absolute must to be accurate with her sniper because only then can Widowmaker have a lot of impact in a match. Her other abilities are comparatively simpler to use.

2) Tracer

Tracer is easy to play but hard to master in Overwatch. Her Pulse Pistols and Pulse Bomb are relatively simple to use. Her ability Blink is the real game changer as it allows her to quickly move and shoot enemies from different positions. If used correctly, Tracer can be used to completely flip a match, but it takes a lot of practice to master her.

1) Genji

Genji is one of the hardest and most powerful Damage Heroes in Overwatch 2. All his abilities require the player to be very quick and accurate. Simple mistakes like messing up his Swift Strikes or missing his ultimate ability, Dragonblade can lead to a difference of night and day in the matches.

