How to master Tracer in Overwatch 2?

Tracer is one of the most versatile DPS characters in Overwatch 2 and a welcome change from the usual Heroes. While Tracer can still deal damage, her main utility is in flanking, confusing, and distracting the enemy. Just keep an eye on her back as she won't last long in a direct fight.

Tracer is based on the concept of speed. Her entire arsenal is designed to help her attack, reach enemies, or flee from their attacks as quickly as possible. Her abilities are simple to grasp, but applying them effectively during matches is difficult. If players want to make this front-and-center hero their main character, here's everything they need to know.

Mastering Tracer in Overwatch 2

Tracer's Blink ability makes her one of the game's fastest characters. Unlike Genji, who can only use her dash ability once before it goes on a long cooldown, Tracer can use hers almost constantly because Blink has three charges. It only takes three seconds to regenerate one charge, allowing her to dash in and out of danger before her enemies can react.

Blink lends itself to a different type of DPS, one that is better suited to flanking opposing teams and picking off their more vulnerable characters, such as Ana or other bothersome Supports in Overwatch 2. It also helps Tracer stay out of trouble. She rarely finds herself trapped and unable to escape, so don't be afraid to take a slightly riskier approach with her.

Tracer's Recall ability also lends itself well to a risky and aggressive playstyle. She can use Recall to return to a point a few seconds ago, restoring her ammo and HP to their previous level. The ability is extremely useful in a pinch, but it also confuses her opponent.

Tracer is particularly skilled at fast-paced combat and creating distractions. When using Blink, she temporarily disappears from view. Her target may anticipate her dash, but if players interrupt the movement with Blink and retreat, only to return after they have moved on or from a different angle, they will have a brief moment of surprise once more.

Aside from flanking vulnerable enemies, Tracer as a harassing DPS Hero has another advantage in Overwatch 2. She can distract the enemy's DPS or Tank, and if lucky, antagonize them enough that they break their concentration and pursue her instead of their original target. If they don't, Tracer can simply keep zipping around and shooting at them.

Take caution if players use this strategy and make good use of Blink and Recall to keep Tracer safe. She's quick, but she can't compete in single combat. If she can get the enemy to chase her, lead them to another DPS or her team's tank to finish the job.

Aside from this general rule, crouching can be extremely beneficial for this Overwatch 2 hero. This does not imply that players must always press "duck" and walk in this manner.

Crouching while moving, on the other hand, makes it much more difficult to hit her and even eliminates some of the noises she makes while running. As expected, this has a significant impact on her overall success in Overwatch 2.

