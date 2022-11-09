How to counter Sojourn in Overwatch 2

Sojourn is a Damage Hero in Overwatch 2. She is a formidable opponent and is often considered overpowered because of her Railgun, which can kill enemies in a matter of seconds.

Being a Damage Hero, Sojourn's primary responsibilities involve seeking engagement and securing as many eliminations as possible.

This article will take a closer look at the counter picks that players can use against Sojourn, who is regarded as one of the best Damage Heroes in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Winston, Widowmaker, and 3 other great Heroes that players can use to counter Sojourn in Overwatch 2

Sojourn excels in mid-range combat. Engaging her in such a scenario would be foolish.

Sojourn uses skills designed to organize, direct, and carry out attacks against her adversaries. She also possesses decent mobility stats that enable her to be quick in combat and escape any unfavorable situation fast.

The following Heroes are recommended to counter the former Overwatch Captain.

1) Zarya

Zarya in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Zarya is one of the best counters to Sojourn. Being a Tank, she can withstand a lot of damage. Her Particle Barrier can absorb all incoming hits from her opponent, and she can use that energy to boost her Particle Cannon's damage output.

Zarya can also protect her allies using the Projected Barrier. Due to her ability to shield up and increase her damage output as she absorbs the enemy's blows, she is an amazing counter to Heroes like Sojourn and Soldier 76.

2) Winston

Winston in the game (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Winston can withstand a lot of hits from Sojourn before getting eliminated. Despite being a big and heavy ape, he doesn't lack mobility. He can chase his enemies and defeat them while taking a lot of incoming damage.

Additionally, Winston can protect his teammates from Sojourn by keeping them within his Barrier Projector.

3) Lucio

Lucio in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Lucio is a Support Hero in Overwatch 2, which means he possesses the ability to heal. He also has excellent mobility, allowing him to evade all of Sojourn's tricks.

Using his Crossfade ability, Lucio can heal his allies and boost movement speed while they engage Sojourn. This can help them escape Sojourn's wrath and recharge their health bars to continue fighting on the battlefield.

4) Widowmaker

Widowmaker in the game (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Widowmaker is another excellent counter to Sojourn, but she has to place herself far from her target.

As mentioned earlier, Sojourn shines in mid-range combat. However, Widowmaker can maintain some distance from her opponent, deal massive damage to her, and even take her out.

While Sojourn is busy dealing with enemies in her ideal range, this deadly assassin can easily snipe her down from afar.

5) Tracer

Tracer in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tracer is fast and can easily outmaneuver Sojourn in Overwatch 2. However, to defeat the former Overwatch Captain, she has to get close and run circles around her.

Being a great flanker, Tracer can deal great damage to Sojourn and instantly get back to safety, thanks to her Recall ability.

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play FPS title and is currently available for download on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

Poll : 0 votes