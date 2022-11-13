How to master Genji in Overwatch 2

Genji frequently tops the Overwatch 2 DPS rankings, owing to his ability to climb tall buildings. His mobility is unparalleled, as he can double jump and scale walls. One of his combat abilities allows him to dart forward and attack.

He excels at catching the opposing team off guard, dashing in, hurrying opponents, and leaping away before they can recover. He can even reflect incoming projectiles, a feature usually reserved for tanks.

Due to his exceptional mobility, Genji remains one of the most popular DPS characters in Overwatch 2. Fast does not always imply simple, and while Genji is a popular choice, getting used to his kit takes some practice. He's also not a typical DPS hero, preferring to work in the shadows rather than on the front.

Unpacking Genji in Overwatch 2

Even though he is praised as a proficient DPS character, players will make a mistake by assuming that it is his core skill. Genji won't be able to take down tanks with his comparatively weak attacks because of his low HP and slow attack rate in Overwatch 2.

Mobility is essential, but it also means healers, apart from Kiriko, will face difficulty in keeping up with Genji. To remedy this issue, his playstyle can be switched up in Overwatch 2.

Genji has a powerful close-range combo that can deal nearly 200 damage in a brief period. If performed correctly, using alternate fire to fan his Shuriken, then dashing through the enemy with Swift Strike, followed immediately by a second Shuriken fan or a quick melee attack, will reduce most 200-health heroes to poor health.

Furthermore, killing the target using this combo will remove Swift Strike from the cooldown, allowing him to move on to the next enemy or escape.

Swift Strike is essential for pulling off combos. If angled towards the ground, his dash distance will be reduced, allowing him to stay close to the target and strike them with a second Shuriken fan or quick melee attack. When angled in the air, Swift Strike allows him to escape enemy attacks quickly.

Genji excels at close-range assassinations, making him an excellent back-line killer. To that end, knowing when to flank an opponent and eliminate support or a troublesome damage Hero can quickly turn the tide of battle.

Use Genji's wall climbing and double jumping abilities to sneak up behind the enemy, harass their healers, and then flee with Swift Strike in Overwatch 2. Even if he cannot eliminate an enemy before fleeing, breaching their lines can scatter the team and open up space to advance.

Genji's Deflect ability is one of the most powerful in his arsenal, allowing him to do things that other damage Heroes cannot. Understanding when to use his Deflect can save his team from powerful Ultimates. Deflecting Zarya's Ultimate allows the team to quickly counterattack while deflecting Pharah's Ultimate allows the team to avoid the attack's significant damage.

Although Genji excels in 1v1 combat against a wide range of targets, he will struggle against certain Heroes. Most Tanks, particularly Zarya and Winston, have significant health pools that are difficult to deplete with Genji's combos, let alone attacks that bypass Deflect in Overwatch 2.

Knowing which Heroes are vulnerable, and which overpower him will help players maximize Genji's potential during battle. Avoid Heroes with explosive attacks, such as Pharah and Junkrat, because the splash damage from their attacks will hit Ganji even if he uses Deflect.

Furthermore, characters with beam attacks, such as Mei, Symmetra, Moira, Winston, and Zarya, will not be Deflected, leaving him vulnerable.

Finally, higher-level Genji players can use his wall climbing and Swift Strike abilities to animation-cancel a few of his attacks. After using Swift Strike immediately after a Dragonblade slash, the back half of the animation is canceled, allowing him to swing the sword again sooner.

There is also a lengthy animation when sheathing the Dragonblade that can be canceled by using Swift Strike or wall climbing as he puts the sword away. Take advantage of this to quickly return to the attack, primarily if the enemy team hasn't been eliminated after Dragonblade in Overwatch 2.

