How to counter Moira in Overwatch 2

Moira is a brilliant scientist in Overwatch 2. According to the game's lore, she hails from Oasis, Iraq, and is on the brink of developing genetic engineering that she can use to rewrite the "fundamental building blocks of life."

Overwatch 2 has three hero classes - Tank, Damage, and Support. Moira belongs to the Support class and has the power of regrowth as well as decay. She can use these abilities to aid her allies and damage opponents on the battlefield.

Blizzard Entertainment decided to introduce changes to every Overwatch 2 hero that was carried over from the prequel.

These tweaks were introduced for players to enjoy a smooth transition from the original 6v6 match format to the more standard 5v5 format.

Moira’s abilities in Overwatch 2

Moira is one of the highest damage-dealing support heroes in Overwatch 2. Using her research and engineering skills, she can heal her allies while simultaneously decaying the enemy's health pool.

Moira has the potential to output more damage than many dominant damage heroes in the class, thanks to her ability to sustain herself and evade.

Here is a list of all her abilities with a brief description:

Biotic Grasp (Primary Fire): Left-click channels out biotic energy to heal allies and use the right-click to damage enemy heroes and replenish biotic energy.

Left-click channels out biotic energy to heal allies and use the right-click to damage enemy heroes and replenish biotic energy. Biotic Orb (E): Left-click to throw out a healing orb for allies to benefit from and use the right-click to send out a damaging orb to damage nearby enemies.

Left-click to throw out a healing orb for allies to benefit from and use the right-click to send out a damaging orb to damage nearby enemies. Fade (L-Shift): Moira disappears, moves faster, and becomes invulnerable for a short period of time.

Moira disappears, moves faster, and becomes invulnerable for a short period of time. Coalescence (Ultimate): Shoot out a beam of both powers that heals allies and damages enemies at the same time.

Moira counters in Overwatch 2

Moira can be a difficult opponent to get rid of in Overwatch 2. It is crucial to put pressure on the Support heroes that cause the opposing team to retreat more often instead of pushing to take control of the objective.

Here is a list of the most efficient counters for Moira.

Widowmaker

Sombra

Reinhardt

Winston

Widowmaker can snipe down heroes with a clean and charged headshot from a safe distance. Moira has the ability to close the distance between her opponent and herself rapidly. This is why Widowmaker’s proximity mine could become a lifesaver to deal the extra damage required to take down Moira.

Sombra is a great damage hero who can breach the defensive line of the enemy with ease, thanks to her cloaking ability. She can quickly hack and silence Moira, rendering her evasion skills useless for a short period, and burst her down with the SMG weapon.

Reinhardt is a stable Tank hero in Overwatch 2 who can block incoming projectiles to a certain degree. He can quickly pin Moira against a wall and pummel attacks to force her to retreat or die with high impact.

Meanwhile, Winston is a front-running Tank hero who can quickly cover distances and secure a path for the team to push. His barrier ability can defend him from other enemies while isolating Moira and continuously damaging her to take her down.

These are the best counters for Moira right now. They can take her down swiftly and end her decaying reign in a match.

