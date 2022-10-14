How to unlock Moira in Overwatch 2: Abilities, class, and more explained

Overwatch 2 is the sequel to Overwatch, which launched on October 4, 2022, and is currently in its second week of release. This follow-up retains many core aspects that made the original game iconic while also bringing in some changes to the gameplay, which has been the topic of many a debate.

All heroes from the original game have made a return to Overwatch 2. While some have received a significant rework to their kit, others have mostly been kept the same by the developers. One such hero is Moira, who has seen only minor changes to her abilities and retains her original gameplay style.

In this guide for Overwatch 2, I’ll highlight Moira’s abilities, strengths, and class, along with some tips in the final section, which can give you an idea of how to utilize her in a match. So, if you’re considering playing as the necromantic healer, read on to learn more about her.

How to unlock Moira in Overwatch 2

New players to Overwatch 2 will not have the full roster of heroes available to them when they start the game for the first time, and they will need to unlock the rest of the playable characters by completing a number of unranked online matches.

However, Moira is one of the 15 playable characters that are freely available to choose from at the beginning of the game, and you won’t need to do anything to unlock her. Do spend time in the practice range to get used to her skillset and better understand her playstyle.

Moira’s class and abilities:

Moira's abilities (Image via Activision Blizzard)

Moira is a support class hero in Overwatch 2, and thus, comes with a role passive ability which allows her to regenerate health over time when out of combat. The ability kicks in 1.5 seconds after the hero stops receiving damage and heals 15 HP per second; it is interrupted if any damage is received again.

Moira’s role is of a healer, although her necrotic abilities also allow her to do some damage if the need arises. Her 200 HP is easily depleted, especially by damage or tank heroes, so it's best to hang back and provide assistance from a distance.

Below is a list of all her abilities:

Biotic Grasp: These are Moira's primary and alternate fire abilities, which utilize her magical powers to heal allies or drain opponents' HP to heal herself. Healing allies is the primary attack, which consumes biotic energy and heals all allies in front of her. The alternate fire is used to drain enemy life, which is effective at mid to long-range and replenishes biotic energy.

Biotic Orb: This ability can launch a biotic orb that can either heal allies or damage enemies. The orb can also bounce off surfaces, although it is slow-moving. It’s best to use this ability when you have a straight line of sight on the target.

Fade: Using this ability, Moira becomes invisible and invulnerable for the duration. She can also move fast and is best used for repositioning. Attacks cannot be used when Fade is active.

Coalescence: This is Moira’s ultimate ability, wherein she merges her two magical orbs into one and fires a beam that can simultaneously heal allies and damage enemies. It can reach up to 30-meters and damage enemies behind shields and energy barriers.

Those were all of Moira’s abilities in Overwatch 2. In the next section are tips on how to best utilize Moira in a team battle and her ideal role in the game.

Tips for Moira:

Moira's necrotic and healing abilities (Image via Activision Blizzard)

Moira’s role in Overwatch 2 remains mostly the same as in the original game, with her being relegated to being the primary healer of the team. While she deals some of the highest damage amongst all support heroes, she isn’t suited for close combat and is best employed from a distance.

Moira’s abilities center on healing or draining enemy life, both of which should be balanced to provide optimal assistance to your team. Keep dealing damage to enemies using Biotic Grasp to keep your biotic energy topped up so you can heal allies whenever necessary.

Her Biotic Orb and Ultimate abilities are great for dealing damage from mid-range, so use them when the team is in a skirmish and target squishy heroes to be most effective. Use Fade to quickly move to safer locations if you find yourself flanked or need to escape an oncoming assault.

And that was all you needed to know about Moira in Overwatch 2. Did you find this guide helpful? If so, why not leave us a like and comment on the article? You can even let us know what other features you’d like to see on the site. Keep up with us for more on Overwatch 2, and have a great day.

