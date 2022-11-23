What will be Ramattra's expected playstyle in Overwatch 2? Abilities, Hero roles, and more explored

Ramattra may be a familiar name for veteran Overwatch 2 players, but the Null Sector leader is now stepping into the spotlight for all to see as the game's latest Tank in Season 2. Here's what we know about the Omnic, from early information on his abilities to a rundown of his lore.

Overwatch 2 promised a new Tank Hero alongside the launch of the Season 2 Battle Pass, and the developers did not disappoint. Ramattra will be available on December 6, 2022, as part of the Overwatch 2 Season 2 Battle Pass.

All about Ramattra's abilities in Overwatch 2

Ramattra will have two forms in Overwatch 2, giving him more abilities than the average Overwatch Hero. His Omnic form is the first, and his nemesis form is much larger and scarier. These two forms are similar to Bastion's ability to switch into turret mode; Ramattra will be able to switch into each form with a time limit and cooldowns.

The Omnic form functions similarly to a traditional main tank (like Reinhart, for example). Players will play a more defensive game, protecting their team and occasionally attacking to push the enemy team back and away from their support heroes.

Secondly, players can use the more aggressive nemesis form to rush down the enemies and charge into the backline. These two forms will significantly impact the Overwatch 2 meta and how the game is played. Since Ramattra is essentially two tanks in one, a main and a flex/dive tank, we'll see a lot of him at all levels.

Ramattra: Default ability Void Accelerator

Left-click: Launches a projectile in a specific shape.

Right-click: Places a barrier at the specified location.

Consider these abilities a hybrid of two other tanks, Sigma and Orisa. Players have the defensive ability to summon a shield like Sigma, as well as the offensive threat that Orisa's javelins pose.

Removing shields from many tanks was one of the most noticeable changes in Overwatch 2. This was meant to encourage a more aggressive dive composition in which players will be jumping on the opposing team for an all-out brawl rather than hiding behind the tank's shield.

Ramattra: Ability 1 Vortex of Gluttony

To launch the nanosphere, press E.

Mercy and Pharah players will have nightmares as a result of this ability. Anyone who can fly high in the sky is about to be stranded.

When nanospheres collide with the ground, they explode, creating a damaging force field similar to Sojourn's Disruptor Shot. This force field will not only slow heroes caught in it but will also violently drag everything in the sky above down to Earth. Finally, you can take advantage of the Phar-Mercy duo that has been plaguing your backline.

Ramattra: Ability 1 Chastisement

Pressing the Shift button will transform him into Nemesis for 8 seconds.

Ramattra attacks with fists forward, creating a shockwave that penetrates the enemies before him.

Right-click: Slows movement but greatly reduces frontal damage.

He gains 150 more defense in Nemesis form (a total increase of 450 health to 600).

This ability is the first of its kind for tank heroes, and the Nemesis form will leave him wanting more or logging off, following in the footsteps of the lovable yet frustrating damage hero Bastion.

Ramattra's Nemesis form allows him to be agile, quick, and dangerous. Ramattra will not be welcome in the backline in this form.

Ramattra: Ultimate Destruction

Pressing Q will transform him into Nemesis and create a damaging energy zone around him.

Ramattra's ultimate appears to be truly terrifying. As long as he inflicts damage on an enemy hero, the energy zone he creates will do continuous tick damage. As a result, this could go on indefinitely until he has killed every enemy hero. When combined with movement restriction abilities, this ultimate will work wonders.

