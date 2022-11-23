When does Overwatch 2 Ramattra gameplay trailer release? Expected date and time

Overwatch 2 is all set to introduce a brand new Hero to the character pool with Ramattra. Season 2 of the popular hero shooter is set to feature plenty of content that may also introduce a new map to the game. With that being said, fans are most excited to see the new Tank Hero.

Overwatch Cavalry 🇬🇧 @OverwatchCaval



Keep an eye out on official



: youtu.be/NtulVJJlhH8 Ramattra’s Gameplay Trailer to be revealed this Saturday, with this premiere going live at 9:55AM PSTKeep an eye out on official @PlayOverwatch socials! Ramattra’s Gameplay Trailer to be revealed this Saturday, with this premiere going live at 9:55AM PST 👾Keep an eye out on official @PlayOverwatch socials! 📺: youtu.be/NtulVJJlhH8 https://t.co/EHcUokJqKN

Blizzard officially announced Ramattra's arrival at the Overwatch League Grand Finals this year. Fans already have a basic idea of the Hero's kit and abilities, thanks to various leaks online.

While the community already knows that Ramattra will enter Overwatch 2 in the upcoming season with a ton of other content as well, Blizzard is likely to drop a gameplay trailer for the upcoming Tank Hero.

This information is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Players can expect Ramattra's gameplay trailer to release this Saturday for Overwatch 2

A prominent Overwatch leaker, who goes by the tag @OverwatchCaval on Twitter, has revealed that the gameplay trailer for Ramattra will be premiering this Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 9:55 am PST / 6:55 pm CET / 11:25 pm IST.

There's a fair chance that the official Twitter handle for Overwatch 2 will also update the fanbase with a confirmation of this premiere shortly before its reveal. If this leak is accurate, fans can expect a detailed presentation of Ramattra's abilities and kit.

Naeri X 나에리 @OverwatchNaeri



Get your first look at Null Sector’s leader in



Stay tuned here: Overwatch 2 New Hero Ramattra will be released on the 26th of gameplay and the 29th of the Season 2 content Update!Get your first look at Null Sector’s leader in #Overwatch2 when Ramattra’s gameplay trailer drops November 26.Stay tuned here: blizz.ly/3V7EWrW Overwatch 2 New Hero Ramattra will be released on the 26th of gameplay and the 29th of the Season 2 content Update!Get your first look at Null Sector’s leader in #Overwatch2 when Ramattra’s gameplay trailer drops November 26.Stay tuned here: blizz.ly/3V7EWrW https://t.co/e8yAXqY8UW

Various other leaks online have also confirmed news regarding the content update for Overwatch 2. The tweet shown above confirms that Ramattra's gameplay trailer will be released on November 26, while the Season 2 content update and Season 2 gameplay trailer for the title is set to arrive on November 29, 2022.

Other updates, such as the Ramattra Developer Update, are set to be released on November 27, 2022 while the new map reveal is expected to premiere on December 2, 2022.

All the aforementioned dates are known ones that can be expected from Blizzard. While there still hasn't been any official confirmation of Ramattra's reveal, players can expect Blizzard to drop an official announcement soon.

Fans are certainly excited to meet the Null Sector's leader in Overwatch 2. Season 2 will be a major step up for the franchise after the sequel's release this year. Players are expecting new content to further improve the game, and Ramattra's addition is definitely a breath of fresh air.

Blizzard released a short Origin Story trailer for the Hero two weeks ago to showcase the character to the public, and it saw a mostly positive reception. Overwatch has always excelled at portraying the beautiful lore of the game's world and its characters.

According to the trailer, Ramattra has been present in the lore for quite some time as he made his debut back in Overwatch's 2019 PvE Storm Rising event. The Hero made his appearance at the end of a closing cinematic, where he talked to Doomfist.

Ramattra is speculated to have two different forms of abilities. He will be able to switch between his Omnic and the Nemesis form that will alter his playstyle accordingly. If fans are to believe these leaks, Ramattra is expected to be the most unique Tank Hero the title has ever received, making his addition even more important to Overwatch 2's meta.

Poll : 0 votes