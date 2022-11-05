Overwatch 2 Season 2: Release date, new Tank Hero, new map, and more

Overwatch 2 has taken over the multiplayer community since its release as the hero-shooter sits with at least 25 million players a month after its launch. As the current season nears its conclusion, players are excited to see what the popular title brings next.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



Thank you to the 25 Million Players who have now jumped into 🧡 TWENTY FIVE. MILLION. PLAYERS. IN. TEN. DAYS. 🤯Thank you to the 25 Million Players who have now jumped into #Overwatch2 with us TWENTY FIVE. MILLION. PLAYERS. IN. TEN. DAYS. 🤯Thank you to the 25 Million Players who have now jumped into #Overwatch2 with us 💙🧡 https://t.co/2ESBr5Shmk

The second season of Overwatch 2 has a release date and along with that, there have been reports of a new Hero coming to the pool with a brand new map. The free-to-play title has the player base excited as the community is hoping for Blizzard to deliver top-notch content.

Overwatch 2 is a worthy successor to the 2016 title that held up the professional scene for a long time. The sequel is expected to bring a similar experience to players when it releases on December 6.

Overwatch 2 season 2 will last for nine weeks

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



Coming to



Learn more about Ramattra: The leader of Null Sector is on a mission to create a better world for Omnics… no matter the cost.Coming to #Overwatch2 Season 2, Dec 6.Learn more about Ramattra: blizz.ly/3zK4cvx The leader of Null Sector is on a mission to create a better world for Omnics… no matter the cost.Coming to #Overwatch2 Season 2, Dec 6.Learn more about Ramattra: blizz.ly/3zK4cvx https://t.co/jwnQTmluG2

In Blizzard's official blog post, they explained the roadmap in detail for the near future of Overwatch 2. According to the article, the official release date for season 2 is December 6. Blizzard has already confirmed that each season will last for nine weeks. Apart from the post, the company also shared a post on their official Overwatch Twitter handle with the release date.

Based on this information, one can assume that the upcoming season will be ending on February 6 or 7, 2023, and can expect season 3 to start soon after. With that being said, Blizzard is yet to confirm the timing for the release of season 2.

The upcoming season is highly anticipated by fans as the reports look exceptionally promising with a variety of additions.

Tank Hero, Ramattra made his debut in Overwatch's 2019 PvE Storm Rising event

At the Overwatch League Grand Finals, Blizzard made an announcement regarding the addition of a brand new Tank hero to Overwatch 2. With season 2 on the horizon, fans can expect Ramattra to enter the Hero pool.

Blizzard also launched a short original trailer for Ramattra as he is about to join the Tank lineup in the upcoming season. Veteran fans of the Overwatch franchise may recognize Ramattra from his debut back in Overwatch's 2019 PvE Storm Rising event. The hero appeared at the end of a closing cinematic where he talked to Doomfist.

Overwatch Cavalry 🎃 @OverwatchCaval



Ramattra will have TWO forms: Omnic Form + Nemesis Form, the latter being compared to a close-range brawler 🛡 Here's what we know about Ramattra's Abilities via @pcgamer Ramattra will have TWO forms: Omnic Form + Nemesis Form, the latter being compared to a close-range brawler 🛡 Here's what we know about Ramattra's Abilities via @pcgamer 🎮Ramattra will have TWO forms: Omnic Form + Nemesis Form, the latter being compared to a close-range brawler 🛡 https://t.co/Ifdzwg3rBg

The Hero is speculated to have two different forms of abilities, Omnic and Nemesis. Ramattra will be able to interchange between the forms, where in Omnic form he will be able to be similar to a DPS Hero, whereas, in the Nemesis form, he will be transforming into a larger build.

The new map is set in a frosty environment in Overwatch 2

With season 2 releasing next month, there have been reports of a new map coming to the game. According to sources online, Game Director Aaron Keller has revealed that the upcoming Hero, Ramattra, and the map are closely interlinked.

Overwatch Cavalry 🎃 @OverwatchCaval Overwatch 2 Season 2 will launch with a New Hero AND a New Map 🗺



Game Director Aaron Keller revealed that the hero and the map are closely interlinked. With Ramattra's reveal, this shambali-inspired map may be a front-runner to release in Season 2. Overwatch 2 Season 2 will launch with a New Hero AND a New Map 🗺Game Director Aaron Keller revealed that the hero and the map are closely interlinked. With Ramattra's reveal, this shambali-inspired map may be a front-runner to release in Season 2. https://t.co/BxarZVb9yl

Based on the images online, one can expect the map to be set in a frosty environment. This theme could make for a unique map that the player base has never seen before. Overwatch has always delivered exciting maps to the community.

There has been no official information regarding the map's release yet, but fans can expect it to be added to the map pool in season 2.

Fans can also look forward to tons of changes with the second season of Overwatch 2 as Blizzard has been working on a lot of things, including a new Hero.

Overwatch Cavalry 🎃 @OverwatchCaval



Looks like this new Get your first look at Ramattra Gameplay in first person 🖥Looks like this new #Overwatch2 hero features different abilities depending on his form — his transformation is not his ultimate 🦾 Get your first look at Ramattra Gameplay in first person 🖥Looks like this new #Overwatch2 hero features different abilities depending on his form — his transformation is not his ultimate 🦾 https://t.co/85XcRDmx6y

So far, the first season has treated the game's player base generously as the title went free-to-play for more players to enjoy. Many veterans who were out of touch are returning as the professional scene once again continues to thrive with the Overwatch League.

Poll : 0 votes