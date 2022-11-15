Ramattra abilities reportedly revealed at Overwatch 2 Korean media conference: Vortex of Gluttony, Destruction, and more

The abilities of upcoming Overwatch 2 hero Ramattra were reportedly teased at a Korean media conference last night.

This is according to a Twitter user with the handle OverwatchNaeri, who listed the abilities of the shooter’s next tank hero in a post on the social media platform.

Naeri X 나에리 @OverwatchNaeri



The ability of overwatch2 new tank hero, Ramattra, has been revealed today. The ability names of ramattra are based on korean, and may differ from english names.



Coming to Overwatch 2 New Hero Ramattra Ability and Ultimate Revealed 🛡️The ability of overwatch2 new tank hero, Ramattra, has been revealed today. The ability names of ramattra are based on korean, and may differ from english names.Coming to #Overwatch2 New Hero Season 2, Dec 6. Overwatch 2 New Hero Ramattra Ability and Ultimate Revealed 🛡️The ability of overwatch2 new tank hero, Ramattra, has been revealed today. The ability names of ramattra are based on korean, and may differ from english names.Coming to #Overwatch2 New Hero Season 2, Dec 6. https://t.co/nKnvQEJOTH

In the post, OverwatchNaeri stated that the details revealed were a part of the Overwatch 2 Korean media conference. They then claimed that an official reveal of the hero’s abilities and gameplay will occur at a later date.

Moreover, according to them, since the ability names were showcased in Korean, the translations may differ from the official English names for each of Ramattra’s abilities.

Below is a description of all of Ramattra’s abilities in Overwatch 2, as reported by OverwatchNaeri.

All Ramattra abilities in Overwatch 2

Void Accelerator (Omnic Form) - Default

Left Click: Fires a projectile that advances in a certain shape.

Right Click: Create a barrier at the target location.

Vortex Gluttony - E

Launch nano spheres.

It explodes on contact with the ground, creating a damaging force field.

Enemies within the force fields influence are pulled to the ground.

The movement speed of enemies under the influence of the force field is slowed.

Chastisement (Nemesis Form) - Shift

Transforms into Nemesis for about 8 seconds and uses the following skills. (It is not disclosed how many seconds the form can be held.)

Left Click: Attacks with fists forward, generating a shock wave each time the fist is raised. (Shock wave penetrates enemies in front)

Right Click: Reduces movement speed, but greatly reduces damage from the front,

When in nemesis form, gain 150 additional defense. (Increases total health from 450 to 600)

Destruction (Ultimate) - Q

Automatically switches to nemesis form, creating an energy zone around it.

Enemies within the energy zone take continuous damage.

The duration is maintained as long as you deal damage to enemies within the energy zone.

Ramattra release date and how to unlock

Ramattra will be going live on the Overwatch 2 servers with the Season 2 Battle Pass, which is set to air on December 6, 2022. It will be released in tandem with the new content drop, making Season 2 one of the most-anticipated updates for the shooter after the game’s initial release last month.

To be able to play Ramattra in Overwatch 2, you will be required to invest some time in unlocking the various tiers of the Season 2 Battle Pass. Like Kiriko, Ramattra will also be locked behind Battle Pass progress. You will be able to unlock him once you have reached Tier 55.

You can earn Battle Pass XP by completing daily and weekly challenges in the game. Alternatively, you can buy the Premium Battle Pass to skip some levels and instantly get access to the upcoming hero.

The Premium Pass will be available for 1000 Overwatch Coins, which is roughly USD 9.99.

Poll : 0 votes