5 best Hero compositions for Control mode in Overwatch 2

Control maps in Overwatch 2, unlike other standard game modes, are made up of three smaller maps that coexist in a single larger area. Each stage has its own spawn room along with two teams.

At the center of the map, teams must capture and control a large rectangular or circular area. Control maps are symmetrical by default. Since the three levels are so dissimilar, these maps allow for the most flexibility in team compositions and strategies. Take a look at the best Control map Heroes to use in Overwatch 2:

Most effective Heroes in Overwatch 2's Control maps

Lucio

A Support Hero like Lucio can switch between healing and boosting his teammates' movement speed at the drop of a hat, combining his international music career with his battlefield prowess. Use the Wall Ride whenever possible. When the team attempts to push the enemy team onto him or take the objective, use Speed Boost.

Heroes with "zoning" abilities will frequently find Busan easier than the rest. Lucio is always a good choice for Support in Control maps where retesting is the goal.

Sojourn

New players in Overwatch 2 will appreciate Sojourn's extreme mobility and versatility in her gameplay style, which will please both veterans and beginners. Sojourn's ability, Disruptor Shot, can be used to not only slow or damage enemies, but also to "zone" opponents by cutting off narrow avenues or small spaces. Use Sojourn's Disruptor Shot to trap opponents in tight spaces.

Echo

Flying heroes like Echo and Pharah shine on the three Lijiang Towers maps. Control Center, Garden, and Night Market are all open maps with high ceilings that allow you to see the enemy squad clearly. Echo, thanks to Dr Mina Liao's artificial intelligence, can adapt to any situation, making her the ideal Hero for teams that require vertical mobility.

Use Echo's Focusing Beam to kill enemies with low health. Because of this ability, which deals additional damage to opponents who are half-health, she is the ideal Damage Hero to soar over opposing frontlines and take out weak opponent Heroes.

Tracer

Three Nepal maps in Overwatch 2 will favor damage Heroes with strong flanking abilities. With all of the cover provided by the Nepal maps, Reaper, Tracer, and Sombra can dash into an enemy's backline undetected. Passive abilities allow players to easily pick off backline support and flanks in general.

When playing Tracer, flanking the enemy backline can divert attention and fire away from tanks. It's especially useful for calling out the flanking enemies before they kill the Support heroes.

Pharah

Flanking damage heroes can be useful in Oasis maps in Overwatch 2 as well. On this map, players can once again use flying Heroes. Since these are all Control maps, flying Heroes are best suited because they can perfectly control the areas.

There are numerous corridors leading up to the goal, some of which have narrow sightlines. Underground passageways near each spawn room lead to another room beneath the objective. As a result, players will need to flank Heroes who can deal serious damage.

Combining Barrage Ultimate with a Tank Hero's Ultimate that performs crowd control for increased potential output while playing Pharah is your best bet for maximizing effectiveness.

The Ilios maps in Overwatch 2 are fantastic for flying Heroes. Concussive Blast can also be combined with Pharah's Jump Jet ability to propel her further back. This is especially useful when leaving the spawn room early in the game.

