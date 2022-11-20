How to master Lúcio in Overwatch 2

In Overwatch 2, Lúcio is an international celebrity who inspires social change through his musical activities. On the battlefield, he utilizes his cutting-edge Sonic Amplifier and unique songs to assail enemies, heal allies, and boost his teammates’ speed.

He is a Support Hero from the Rio favelas, who was previously a popular underground DJ. He reclaims his father’s sonic technology and uses it to rally his people to action.

This article focuses on how to play Lúcio, tips for better gameplay and the perfect use of his abilities.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Becoming proficient with Lúcio in Overwatch 2

Lucio is the default brawl support that players need to have on the team in Overwatch 2. But with one lesser Tank in the game, it can be a bit difficult to adjust according to the tempo of the game. Players need to keep looking for chances to force cooldowns from the other team.

Players should be looking for opportunities to be aggressive and not just be aggressive straight from the start. The main focus of players should be to amp heals more frequently and this is exactly how they can achieve the perfect balance between the damage dealt and healing received in the game.

Lucio's self-healing attribute was allowing players to use him in more duels than he realistically could be a part of. To counter this, his healing song now heals him 60% less instead of only 30% less in the latest update. This slightly changes his playstyle which requires him to be much more calculated with his decisions.

Lucio’s ultimate ability of Sound Barrier now costs 12% less cost to charge, which enables him to gain the ability quicker. It gives opportunities to get a few points of ultimate charge when the game advances. This proves to be a great change as it aids the self healing of Lucio and allows him more chances to carry his team.

While playing Brawl against a slow composition, it is likely that the player can get extremely aggressive more often. Hence, it is important not to play over the edge and also look for ways to flank. Lucio is a Support Hero and his primary focus should be carrying the team rather than rushing alone in Overwatch 2.

While playing Lucio, players should try to charge the Sound Barrier quickly and support the tempo the team needs to play with. Players can stay on walls and use the Amp when it's time to get aggressive or just heal the team after some chip damage.

While not much has changed in Lucio’s playstyle, keeping these things in mind while playing can create a huge difference in Overwatch 2 and make it more enjoyable to play Lucio.

Overwatch 2 has brought along a bunch of changes to Tanks and DPS. This has caused a huge shift in how players should approach the game, but support players are still struggling. With the loss of one tank, playing support can feel hectic and daunting; however, within this Lucio Guide, players can get right back on track and on their way to carrying the team with confidence in the game.

