Overwatch 2 Season 1 mid-season patch gets delayed - Patch release date & time, what to expect, and more

Unfortunately, Overwatch 2's mid-season update has been delayed for a few days as the game's developers address a critical issue. Set to bring balancing changes to multiple heroes, including Mei, the patch will now go live on November 17.

Overwatch 2, the sequel to Blizzard's first-person hero shooter title, builds upon its predecessor to bring in some major changes, including new heroes, maps, and game modes, as well as a new progression system with the battle pass that replaces the previous loot box system. These changes, along with the title going free-to-play, were a breath of fresh air and rejuvenated the franchise.

Currently in its first season, the shooter is set to receive a mid-season patch soon, addressing bug fixes and balancing changes in the game before its second season.

Overwatch 2 mid-season patch set for a November 17 launch, will bring balancing changes to Mei and other heroes

Overwatch 2 Season 1 introduced three new heroes to the title, Kiriko, Junker Queen, and Sojurn, along with a new game mode in Push as well as new maps. Since its launch, the game has received several balancing updates, including updates for Torbjörn and Zenyatta.

Season 2 of OW2 (Overwatch 2) is set for a December 2022 release date and will be introducing Ramattra, the game's newest hero. The mid-season patch was originally set for a November 15 release date, but was delayed and is now scheduled for November 17 at 11:00 am PST. Furthermore, Blizzard's community manager stated:

"Today’s patch is delayed as we work to resolve a critical issue. We’ll provide an update here and set the patch live as soon as the problem is addressed."

As for the changes, players should expect in the upcoming mid-season patch, he further added:

"This includes the upcoming balance changes, bug fixes, including those that affect Mei, and core content updates we have planned for this patch. This delay also impacts the delivery of Overwatch League Viewership Incentives & Perks from the Postseason matches during the period between Oct 30 - Nov 4, along with the rotation of cosmetics in the Overwatch League shop. Daily and weekly challenges will reset today, as well as the standard shop refresh."

The OW2 Season 1 mid-season patch is now set for a November 17 release date at 11:00 am PST. The upcoming patch is expected to bring bug fixes including Mei, nerfs to Genji, Sombra, D.Va, and Zarya, as well as Twitch Drops and OWL Viewership Rewards.

Overwatch 2 is available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via battle.net for free. Interested players can jump right in and try out the game today.

