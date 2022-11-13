Mei returns to Overwatch 2 next week with Hero Balance update nerfing D.Va, Genji, and more

Overwatch 2 removed Mei from the game temporarily on November 1 due to a bug in her ability. And ever since, the Damage Hero 'Mei' has been absent from the title. However, she will return next week along with a major update that balances numerous Heroes.

Overwatch 2 has been a massive success, amassing a player base of 25 million players within 10 days of launch. The first-person Hero shooter title pits two teams of five players against each other using Heroes with unique abilities and powers.

The upcoming week will be huge for the title as it is a significant update bringing back fan favorite Mei and nerfing several Heroes, thus shaking the Hero meta of the game.

Everything fans need to know about Mei's return to Overwatch 2

Mei is a Damage Hero in Overwatch 2, and her primary responsibilities include dealing damage and seeking out engagements. One of her abilities, the 'Ice Wall,' enables other Heroes to use their powers to reach places on the map where players aren't supposed to be.

Taking advantage of such a glitch was considered cheating by many in the community. Hence, Blizzard quickly responded and temporarily disabled Mei from the roster. However, fans now have an idea of when she will return. As mentioned in the official Blizzard forums, Mei will officially return to Overwatch 2 on November 15.

Despite being a Damage Hero, Mei acts more like a hybrid of Support and Damage role. She can block off enemies with her Ice Wall and freeze them using her Endothermic Blaster.

But there's more in store for fans, as with Mei comes major nerfs and changes.

All Hero changes coming with the next week's patch

🫧 Zarya

DVa

Genji

As revealed through a post on Blizzard's official forum, five Heroes are getting nerfed in the upcoming patch, along with the latest Hero Kiriko. These Heroes are - Sombra, Genji, Zarya, D.Va, and Kiriko. The patch notes read the following:

Sombra

Hack ability lockout duration reduced from 1.75 to 1.5 seconds

Hacked enemies are no longer valid targets for hacking for the duration of the effect

Hacked damage multiplier reduced from 40 to 25%

Genji

Maximum ammo reduced from 30 to 24

Shuriken damage reduced from 29 to 27

Zarya

Barrier duration reduced from 2.5 to 2 seconds

Barrier cooldown increased from 10 to 11 seconds

D.Va

Fusion Cannon spread increased from 3.5 to 3.75

Boosters impact damage reduced from 25 to 15

Kiriko

Swift Step invulnerability duration reduced from 0.4 to 0.25 seconds

The developers have stated that these Heroes "stand out" from the rest of the roster. Thus, a change in their statistics was inevitable. The upcoming patch ensures that these Heroes match the rest of the line-up, ensuring an equitable gaming experience.

This is all there is to know about the upcoming Hero Balance patch, which will bring Mei back to Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play FPS title and is currently available for download on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

