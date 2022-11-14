When is Mei coming back to Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 has an interesting set of heroes on their roster. From abilities that allow heroes to heal others, to those that let heroes dish out a severe amount of damage, it's more of an ability-based game.

However, there's always a chance that players can find exploits while using hero abilities. When such incidents happen, the developers step in and issue quick fixes to sort these issues out. In the off chance that it is severe, they disable the hero altogether.

Why was Mei disabled in Overwatch 2?

Mei was disabled in Overwatch 2 for a rather interesting reason. Using her ice wall ability, players were able to reach areas they weren't supposed to. This gave such players an unfair advantage, because vantage points in any shooter can often turn the tides of the game.

Mei isn't the first hero to have faced such an issue. Bastion was one of the heroes that was disabled by the developers. His skill set allowed him to literally shred through the opposition. Moreover, by exploiting a bug, players can use one of his abilities to drop an unlimited barrage of missiles on the enemy.

After being disabled for quite some time, the developers finally fixed the bug. Bastion can now be found in the game, in both unranked and competitive queues.

Mei, on the other hand, was the latest hero to face such a predicament. After being disabled for two weeks, the developers have finally announced that Mei will be going live in the game once again alongside the upcoming patch on November 15.

Apart from Mei, a couple of other heroes will also be receiving a rework in the upcoming patch of Overwatch 2. They are as follows:

Genji

D.Va

Sombra

Zarya

Kikiro

The community was quite unhappy with the fact that these heroes were getting further reworks. However, at the end of the day, the developers have something in mind, and these reworks aren't random at all.

That said, it's time for Mei's fans to celebrate as she's one of the deadliest heroes in the game. Being a damage hero, she can be used to effectively annoy enemies like Junker Queen. Truth be told, she's probably the best counter to Junker Queen in Overwatch 2.

Not only can she obstruct the enemy team's movements with her abilities, she can also deal ice damage. This type of elemental damage not only hurts the enemy, but slows them down as well. While it's unclear for now, it will be interesting to see what changes the developer makes to Mei's skillset before releasing her back in Overwatch 2.

It's being assumed that Mei will receive some nerfs, but it's currently unclear what those nerfs are. It will be interesting to see how the community reacts to the changes once they go live. Overwatch 2 has had a rocky run up to now.

From a very buggy launch to inappropriate and unmoderated custom game rooms, the game has already found itself in hot water within the first few weeks of its release. Despite all of that, the game is still quite popular globally, and still manages to attract a lot of players.

