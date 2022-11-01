Why is Mei disabled in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 Mei mains received some unfortunate news a couple of hours ago when Blizzard decided to disable the hero for a brief period of time.

According to the developers, there is a bug with her Ice Wall ability that allows players to reach locations in the game that they are not supposed to have access to.

Activision is treating this as an exploit that ruins the competitive integrity of Overwatch 2, which is why they are disabling Mei for a little over two weeks. The hero will make a return on November 15, 2022, and hopefully, Blizzard will have addressed all of the performance issues that her kit seems to have been facing in recent weeks.

Since its release last month, the Overwatch 2 launch has been riddled with bugs and performance issues. This is not the first time that a hero has been temporarily disabled in the title, but it’s quite surprising to see that errors like these still exist in Overwatch 2.

Mei’s Ice Wall was creating an exploit in Overwatch 2

Mei seems to be creating an exploit with her Ice Wall for the other heroes in the game. It was allowing them access to portions of the map that they were not supposed to reach, resulting in an unfair advantage.

When talking about the exploit and why they decided to disable her from the game, Blizzard stated:

“We are temporarily disabling Mei to address a bug with her Ice Wall ability that allowed heroes to reach unintended locations when used with their abilities. We are working to address these issues as quickly as possible and aim to bring Mei back in our next upcoming patch which is set for November 15. Thank you for your understanding and patience.”

They also clarified that exploiting in-game bugs was considered a violation of their code of conduct:

“As a reminder, our Blizzard In-Game Code of Conduct 39 specifies that exploiting in-game bugs to gain an unfair advantage is considered cheating and should be reported using our reporting tool in-game 38. Thank you for helping us keep a fun and fair experience for all players.”

The developers appear to be taking bugs and exploits rather seriously in Overwatch 2, upholding competitive integrity as their main goal above all else. Hopefully, the fixes to Mei will be implemented in the time period stated by Activision. Mei is set to make her way back to the roster on November 15, 2022, alongside the new patch.

