Overwatch 2 Season 2 patch notes (December 6): Battle Pass goes live, hero balance, and more

Despite its rocky launch, Overwatch 2 has concluded its first season successfully. Blizzard Entertainment has now globally released Season 2 of the game, bringing multiple changes and new content.

The latest patch was made available across all supported platforms on December 6, 2022.

The new season of Overwatch 2 has a fresh Battle Pass that offers various rewards as players progress through the levels in the game. It also brings a collection of cosmetics inspired by Greek mythology. These skins will mostly be available to premium Battle Pass owners.

Additionally, the developers have brought some changes to a number of heroes while introducing Ramattra. The changes were made after carefully considering all the hero performance metrics and community feedback to create a balance in the game.

Overwatch 2 Season 2 is live now: Official patch notes

General updates

Control Game Mode

When capturing a point in Overwatch 2's Control mode, the losing team is considered to have contested the point, even if none of the players are present on site. This is only for the purposes of Overtime.

If Team A has 99% capture points, Team B has current control, and Team A again takes back the site, the game will automatically go to Overtime. This change does not trigger in lower percentages as it only applies for the purpose of Overtime.

Hero Challenges

Hero unlock challenge added for Junker Queen, Sojourn, and Kiriko.

A total of 70 player icon rewards have been added to challenges this season.

Shop Changes

A new Hero purchase tab has been added to the in-game shop.

Competitive Game Mode

Ramattra will be unlocked for competitive play after two weeks.

Enhancement of UI flow for competitive play.

Matchmaking changes for better match quality.

Ineligible heroes for competitive will have a locked icon in the pool.

Temporary competitive title rewards based on previous season rank have been introduced. They can only be used for the subsequent season.

Hero changes and updates

Overwatch 2 got a long list of hero changes. Here is a list of all the changes made to heroes in Season 2:

Damage role passive

The movement bonus is removed.

Reload speed increased from 25% to 30%.

Doomfist

Rocket punch

Damage range increased from 15-30 to 25-50.

Wall slam damage decreased from 20-40 to 10-30.

Empowered Rocket Punch wall slam stun duration reduced to 0.25-0.75 seconds, knockback radius reduced from four to three meters.

Non-Empowered Rocket punch stuns for a minimum of 0.25 seconds.

Minimum time before cancellation reduced to 0.12 seconds.

Cooldown was reduced to three seconds instead of four seconds.

Power Block

Cooldown was reduced to seven seconds.

Duration increased to 2.5 seconds from two seconds.

Minimum mitigated damage reduced from 90 to 80 damage.

Meteor Strike

Automatically empowers Rocket Punch on landing.

Slow duration on enemy increased to three seconds.

The Best Defense

Maximum temporary health increased to 200 health points.

Temporary health point gain after each target hit increased to 40.

Junker Queen

Rampage

Wound duration has been reduced to 4.5 seconds from five seconds.

Ultimate cost reduction by 10%.

Commanding Shout

Cooldown was reduced to 14 seconds.

Adrenaline Rush

Passive healing multiplier increased to 1.25 times of damage dealt by wounds.

Bastion

Confuguration Artillery

Projectile drop delay reduced to 0.6 seconds.

Damage from explosion reduced to 250.

Does not damage Bastion itself by explosion anymore.

Firing delay reduced by 20%

Reconfigure

Cooldown was reduced to 10 seconds.

Sojourn

Railgun

Energy delay before dissipation reduced to five seconds.

Secondary fire damage falloff now starts from 40 meters.

Secondary fire crit multiplier reduced to 1.5.

Secondary fire damage scales with energy starting from 30 to 130 damage.

Primary fire projectile damage increased to 10.

Overclock energy charge rate was increased by a complete 20%.

Symmetra

Proton Projector

Beam charge rate and drain increased by 20%.

Primary fire ammo consumption increased from seven to 10 per second.

Primary fire will now gain ammo from damaging barriers.

Tracer

Pulse Pistol

Overall damage increased to six.

Ana

Sleep Dart

Cooldown was reduced to 14 seconds.

Kiriko

Width of the Arm hit volumes reduced to 15%

Auto-climb hero option added.

Kitsune Rush

Ability cost increased by 10%.

The movement bonus was reduced to 30% from 50%.

The cooldown rate was reduced to 2x instead of 3x.

Protection Suzu

Ability usage is faster with 0.1 seconds cast time.

Kunai

Total ammo count increased to 15.

Swift Step

Ability keybind can be held to activate the ability.

Mercy

Weapon swap time reduced to 0.35 seconds.

Caduceus Blaster

Total ammo count increased to 25.

Season 2 Game mode Map Pools

Push

New Queen Street

Colosseo

Esperança

Hybrid

Blizzard World (New Map)

Eichenwalde

King’s Row

Midtown

Paraíso

Escort

Dorado

Junkertown

Circuit royal

Rialto

Route 66

Shambali Monastery (New Map)

Control

Busan

Ilios

Lijiang Tower

Nepal

Oasis

Bug Fixes in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 bugs

Fixed a bug where Roadhog's breaths were inaudible while viewing animations in the Hero Gallery.

Fixed a bug that caused Overwatch 2 players to lose progress made in the competitive challenge.

Resolved an issue that locked products in the Hero Gallery.

Fixed an issue with the Lifesaver Challenge not counting Mercy's Resurrect as a 'Save'

Resolved an issue where the bought items were not immediately shown after the transaction.

Fixed a bug with Torbjörn and Symmetra's turrets showing red overlays in Deathmatch.

Maps

Busan

Fixed an area of the map that would disable player movement.

Colosseo

Fixed map bug that let a few heroes contest undetected.

Esperança

Fixed areas that could be used to traverse out of the map.

Fixed map bug that could be used to contest undetected with some heroes.

Gibraltar

Fixed lighting on the entire map

Fixed unreachable spots where Torbjörn could place his turret.

Nepal

Added a few missing pillars in the Sanctum section.

Paraíso

Fixed bug that allowed heroes to move inside the payload

Route 66

Fixed lighting on the entire map.

New Queen Street

Fixed the issues with shadows on the map.

Fixed the area of the map that immobilized players.

Heroes

General

Heroes do not take damage from their own abilities if they stay on the other side of an ally’s barrier.

Fixed an issue with the Damage Role Passive that caused double reload animation.

Cassidy

Resolved the issue of skins for the 'Flashbang' victory pose that used the wrong props.

Doomfist

Fixed the issue with Doomfist's Power Block that reduced damage from area-based abilities.

Meteor Strike - Cannot detect Sombra even with reticle near her position.

D.Va

Fixed the bug that let players use the Ultimate during the Mech's destruction when affected by “Hacked.”

Junker Queen

Jagged Blade cannot be recalled while affected by sleep, stunned, hacked, or frozen in Overwatch 2.

Fixed the issue with Jagged Blade being devoured by allied abilities like Deflect and Defense Matrix.

Jagged Blade comes back in a curved trajectory.

Mercy

Guardian Angel resets cooldown correctly if Valkyrie is used.

Guardian Angel 'cancel boost' is disabled when Mercy is affected by “Stunned.”

Moira

Junkrat's Trap does not display at chest height when using Fade.

Pharah

Fixed the bug that reduced the recharge rate of Rocket Barrage.

Soldier 76

Fixed issue with Soldier 76 as the hero could not critically hit in maximum during Tactical Visor.

Symmetra

Fixed the bug that caused Voice Over to be muted when the Teleporter was taken.

Tracer

Fixed a major bug that caused Pulse Pistol damage falloff to start after maximum range.

Winston

Resolved the issue of Werewolf skin’s 'Excuse me' intro that turned the hero red in the Hero Gallery.

Zenyatta

Fixed an issue with melee animation when used to cancel alternate fire.

These are all the changes that are live in Overwatch 2 with the launch of Season 2.

Poll : 0 votes