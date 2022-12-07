Overwatch 2 Season 2 is finally live and is available for download on all supported platforms across the globe. The official announcement of all the upcoming changes and exciting new range of cosmetics has the community tethered to the game.

The inaugural season concluded and consolidated the position of Overwatch 2 as a dominant esports title in the hero-shooter genre. The title launched with two new heroes in Season 1 - Kiriko and Junker Queen, with the former being locked behind a brand new Battle Pass.

Developers have been releasing more updated content throughout the past season, including time-limited events that give out rewards to players for completing their objectives. The same pattern can be expected this season as well, with the official announcement covering most of the in-game content which will be available alongside the next Battle Pass.

Overwatch 2 Season 2 details

The entire Overwatch 2 player base was kept in the dark with minimal leaks and official announcements while developing the content for Season 2. Recent announcements have revealed exciting new additions coming to Blizzard’s hero-shooter as this season will bring in a new character and more stunning cosmetics.

New Map for Escort game mode

There are multiple game modes in Overwatch 2 that are adept at entertaining various types of players. A new map called Shambali Monastery is being released for the Escort game mode, which also seems to be the home of Ramattra and several other Omnics who found safety behind the walls of this map.

Additionally, Rialto and Blizzard World will be added to the active map pool of Overwatch 2 while Oasis and Nepal will be available for a limited amount of time.

Hollywood and Watchpoint: Gibraltar will be exiting this map pool but will reportedly remain available in the Custom Game mode.

Special limited events

A brand new limited-time Greek-themed event called “Battle for Olympus” will be available from January 5 to January 19. Details of this game mode have not been completely revealed, but the publisher hinted at Ramattra, Junker Queen, Pharah, and some other heroes possessing god-like abilities and powers in it.

Both Winter Wonderland and Lunar New Year Events are returning to Overwatch 2 after the developers saw the unending love for these events from the entire community.

Winter Wonderland starts on December 13 and will conclude on January 4 while the Lunar New Year Event starts alongside Battle for Olympus on January 17 and continues till February 6.

Battle Pass

A brand new Battle Pass will be released for Season 2 in Overwatch 2 with a total of 80 tiers or levels in it. 60 tiers will be premium and available only for players who purchase it, while 20 tiers will give out free rewards as players gain XP and move up.

A new Mythic skin will be introduced for Junker Queen with the name of the cosmetic being “Zeus Junker Queen.” This will be the second Mythic skin to have arrived in the game after Genji received his own in the Season 1 Battle Pass.

More skins for other heroes will be available in the Battle Pass as rewards for players progressing through the premium version. These will include the Epic Ice Queen Brigitte, the Legendary Kkachi Echo, and the Legendary Winged Victory Mercy.

Ramattra, the new Tank

The leader of the Null Sector and the one who leads the Omnic race, Ramattra, will debut in Overwatch 2 in Season 2. The character will remain locked behind Battle Pass tiers similar to Kiriko and will be instantly available to all premium Battle Pass owners.

Blizzard has released commendable lore and backstory for this more than capable Tank who will be taking the fight to the enemies to secure victory for the team. The Tank hero will also be the first character in Overwatch 2 which will not be unlocked by default for players of the prequel owners.

This concludes with everything we know so far about the latest season and the new content that will be added to the title. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates as we follow all the stories around Blizzard’s hero-shooter closely.

