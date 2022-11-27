There are three categories of characters in Overwatch 2 - Tank, Damage, and Support. Ramattra will be introduced to the game as a Tank hero who will join the ranks of the first line of defense for the team and also the first point of contact on the battlefield. The hero is scheduled to launch on December 6 alongside the release of the Season 2 Battle Pass in Overwatch 2.

The publisher has already provided the community with a few glimpses of his nature and abilities that Ramattra will be utilizing on the battlefield to deter enemies away from their objectives and deny map control. There are four abilities, excluding his primary attack, that players can use on the battlefield to switch forms and launch powerful abilities toward the opposing team.

A brief on Ramattra’s Overwatch 2 kit

Ramattra is the leader of the Null Sector and will go to any lengths to save his kind from extinction, according to Overwatch 2 lore. Developers have pointed out that he was always destined to fit into the Tank category but was a technically challenging character to build while balancing and considering the extent of his abilities.

Ramattra will become Overwatch 2’s first Tempo Tank Hero, meaning he can change forms simultaneously with every passing moment as and when required or commanded by the user. However, he will retain the Omnic form as his base form and traverse the various maps in the game.

Ramattra’s abilities in Overwatch 2

The following are all the abilities that Ramattra will be bringing into Blizzard’s latest hero-shooter title that will help him conquer his team's objectives.

Void Accelerator (Primary fire): In the Omnic Form, Ramattra will use a huge staff that fires small nanite particles in a stream.

In the Omnic Form, Ramattra will use a huge staff that fires small nanite particles in a stream. Void Barrier: Conjures a temporary high-health barrier that can block enemy fire before breaking or expiring.

Conjures a temporary high-health barrier that can block enemy fire before breaking or expiring. Nemesis form: Transform into a massive form with two extra arms that can tank damage.

Transform into a massive form with two extra arms that can tank damage. Pummel (Primary Nemesis form attack): While in the Nemesis form, Ramattra can shoot out powerful energy projectiles that can pierce through enemy barriers and damage enemies.

While in the Nemesis form, Ramattra can shoot out powerful energy projectiles that can pierce through enemy barriers and damage enemies. Block: Use the extra arms in the Nemesis form to block some percentage of the incoming damage from the front while slowing his movement considerably.

Use the extra arms in the Nemesis form to block some percentage of the incoming damage from the front while slowing his movement considerably. Ravenous vortex: This ability slows, grounds, and damages enemies in the effective area. It is a projectile ability that activates only when it makes contact with the floor.

This ability slows, grounds, and damages enemies in the effective area. It is a projectile ability that activates only when it makes contact with the floor. Annihilation (Ultimate): Activating this ability immediately transforms him into the Nemesis form, after which a massive surge of damaging energy swirls around and attacks any enemy in the effective range. The ability is not long but pauses its duration once a stream of damaging nanites latches onto an enemy hero.

Ramattra will be an influential tank in Overwatch 2 and might even make his name as the S-tier on the list of Tank heroes. The abilities of this tank might seem unbalanced, but fans can expect to see more fine-tuning go into the hero before its official release to level the playing field as much as possible.

Overwatch 2 has been out on the market for a while after it was released globally on October 4 by Blizzard Entertainment. The publisher expected its latest hero-shooter title to carry forward the legacy created by its prequel as a dominant esports title back in 2016.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and map guides for Overwatch 2.

