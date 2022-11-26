How to play on Eichenwalde map in Overwatch 2

In Overwatch 2, Eichenwalde is a famous city with a fascinating history. The map is available in the Hybrid mode and is set primarily in three areas: The Town, The Castle Grounds, and The Castle Interior.

Eichenwalde Town is famous for one of the most well-known fights of the Omnic Crisis. Balderich von Adler (the leader of the Crusaders) and a few of his best warriors made a final stand here against an oncoming automaton army. They were eventually killed in the ensuing battle due to being outnumbered and outgunned. However, the German force was able to repel the Omnic attack and prevail because of their heroic efforts.

In order to retrieve Balderich's remains from their burial location on this map, the Attacking team must take control of the battering ram and accompany it to Eichenwalde Castle, while the other team tries to prevent the keep from being breached.

The three different locations are distinct in their own way, so teams must select Heroes accordingly as the environment does not favor every Hero.

Everything a player needs to know about Eichenwalde in Overwatch 2

Eichenwalde is a historical town in Overwatch 2. Players should spend some time getting to know the various pathways and understanding the positions from which they can be attacked. The map also offers 19 heal packs that players should memorize the locations of and utilize in their favor.

The map's edges and the bridge leading to the castle doors are both full of traps. Players can utilize Heroes that are capable of pushing like Lucio, Orisa, Reinhardt, and Pharah to make use of these environmental hazards.

The map is renowned for its many narrow and tight passageways and the attacking team may find it difficult to push through as Eichenwalde offers excellent defensive high terrain with tight angles. Players should employ high-mobility characters like Genji, Sombra, and Winston to swiftly navigate through flanking routes and narrow the distance with vital enemy targets in order to get past them.

Hanzo and Widowmaker are exceptionally powerful choices that all teams should take into account when playing defense on Overwatch 2's Eichenwalde map. Sonic Arrow and Infra-Sight, which give the squad crucial information about the opponent's movement over the confined terrain of the game, offer major advantages here. Hanzo’s Ultimate - Dragonstrike is also highly effective on Eichenwalde since it can quickly eliminate groups of enemies taking cover behind the payload while covering the small passageways on the map.

Best Overwatch 2 team compositions in Eichenwalde

Winstone + Genji + Soldier 76 + Lucio + Ana

Best attacking Hero composition in Eichenwalde (Images via Blizzard Entertainment)

The aforementioned composition is best for attacking in Overwatch 2 with excellent mobility, and players will have the ability to flank enemies and use tight angles in their favor.

With the Jump Pack, Winston quickly navigates around Eichenwalde, closing the gap with necessary enemy targets and friendlies when needed. A powerful combination of his Tesla Cannon and Barrier Projector also allows Winston to control the battlefield and offer cover for his enemies while gradually wearing them down.

Using Cyber-Agility and Swift Strike, Genji rushes quickly through flanking paths to eliminate snipers and other important enemy targets. He may safely narrow the space in open sniper sightlines by using deflect.

When participating in team fights around objectives and in the cramped tunnels of Overwatch 2's Eichenwalde, Ana can support the team by healing allies from a distance. She can even help the team offensively with her Sleep Dirt and Biotic Grenades.

Soldier 76 is another great choice for this map. His Sprint ability helps him swiftly change position and circumnavigate the map. He plays in the frontlines with his Heavy Pulse Rifle and Helix Rockets.

Lucio helps the team with extra speed, and his Soundwave is useful in causing enemies to fall. His healing is particularly important while pushing through the defending team.

Reinhardt + Sojourn + Hanzo + Baptiste + Brigitte

Best defending Hero composition in Eichenwalde (Images via Blizzard Entertainment)

This composition is best in the defensive area in Overwatch 2. It has Heroes that are excellent at striking down enemies and holding perfect defensive positions. The group performs best in limited passageways and high vantage points that play to its strengths.

Reinhardt is best in narrow areas as he is a melee-based Tank and can use Barrier Field to help teammates mitigate damage. He can attack multiple enemies with his Fire Strikes, which work well with the topography of the level. He can also force opponents off the map with his Charges.

Sojourn can be on the frontlines as her Disruptor Shot and Railgun are effective at blocking choke spots and extended sightlines. She can also immediately reposition herself with her Power Slide ability.

Hanzo in Overwatch 2 makes for an outstanding target for the opposing squad. He can use his Storm Bow to deliver deadly charged headshots and his Sonic Arrow to reveal the opponent's whereabouts by situating himself at one of the several lookout spots on the map.

Baptiste is excellent in defense as his team's location is fortified by the Immortality field and Amplification matrix, increasing their capacity to heal and deal damage. He is also capable of area-based healing with his Biotic Launcher and Regenerative Burst.

Brigitte can support Reinhardt and Sojourn with Shield Bash and Whip Shot, which have excellent defensive capabilities against diving teams. On the other hand, Rocket Flail and Inspire can assist them when fighting against foes.

Poll : 0 votes