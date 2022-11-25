5 best Hero compositions for Hybrid mode in Overwatch 2

Hybrid Mode is one of the four primary modes in Overwatch 2. The hybrid game mode is a combination of Control mode and Escort mode.

Here, players need to gain possession of an objective location where the payload is located, and the attacking team must first engage the defenders in combat. Once the location is captured, the payload is triggered and needs to be escorted by attackers to the delivery point at the opposite end of the map.

Similar to Escort, each round in Competitive mode will alternate between the defending and attacking teams. The winning team throughout the entire game is the one that successfully captures the goal location and delivers the payload or escorts it the farthest.

The maps currently available for Overwatch 2's Hybrid mode include King’s Row, Blizzard World, Midtown, Numbani, Eichenwalde, Hollywood, and Paraiso. This article will provide more details about five of the best Hero compositions to use for this particular game mode.

Best Hero compositions for Hybrid mode in Overwatch 2

1) Zarya + Genji + Soldier 76 + Lucio + Ana

Tank: Zarya

Damage: Genji and Soldier 76

Support: Lucio and Ana

This combination is great for attacking in Hybrid mode in Overwatch 2 as Zarya’s Particle and Projected barriers are perfect for protecting herself and her teammates from high-damage abilities. Additionally, her Particle Cannon becomes even more potent if her barriers have blocked large amounts of damage.

Although Zarya moves rather slowly, this can be resolved with Lucio’s Speed Boost while also healing her with Healing Boost. Furthermore, his Soundwave ability is excellent for pushing enemies backwards.

Soldier 76 has solid mobility in Overwatch 2 and is powerful on the frontline with his Heavy Pulse Rifle and Helix rockets. Genji can go solo and flank enemies with his Cyber-Agility and Shurikens. Both Damage Heroes can be supported by Ana as she can heal teammates from a distance. Additionally, her Nano Boost and Biotic Grenade are useful for defending critical objectives.

2) Reinhardt + Hanzo + Sojourn + Moira + Baptiste

Tank: Reinhardt

Damage: Hanzo and Sojourn

Support: Moira and Baptiste

The aforementioned combination is best for defending as Reinhardt can push forward with Moira supporting him with her Biotic Grasp and Orb. Thanks to his enormous Barrier Field and powerful Fire Strikes, Reinhardt is best played on defense. With his Charge and Earthshatter abilities, he offers some serious crowd control to help his teammates push forward.

Hanzo is great on maps with narrow pathways and tight spots as he can use his Sonic Arrow to locate enemies. When they are revealed, Sojourn can push forward with her Railgun and Disruptor Shot, and Hanzo can use his Storm arrow and Ultimate - Dragonblade at the same time.

Baptiste can support Sojourn while pushing as he can heal teammates with Biotic Launcher and Regenerative Burst. He can even use Amplification Matrix to double the damage and healing, and place an Immortality Field for allies.

3) Zarya + Reaper + Widowmaker + Mercy + Lucio

Tank: Zarya

Damage: Reaper and Widowmaker

Support: Mercy and Lucio

The above combination is best for the attacking side. When played together, Reaper and Zarya are a force to be reckoned with. Reaper can easily advance while Zarya tanks the majority of the damage. He can attack more forcefully than normal if she serves as a shield for him. If there's any opposition, Zarya's barrier will absorb most of it and further improve her weapon's damage.

Widowmaker can cover them from far away with her Sniper Widow’s Kiss and use her Infra-Sight when enemies are positioned at tight angles. She can even push forward with the help of Mercy’s Abilities like Healing, Amplification, and Resurrect. Simultaneously, Lucio can support the frontline by healing them and increasing their movement speed.

4) Orisa + Hanzo + Echo + Zenyatta + Kiriko

Tank: Orisa

Damage: Hanzo and Echo

Support: Zenyatta and Kiriko

The aforementioned combo is best suited for the attacking side. Orisa is great for both attack and defense in Overwatch 2. She is fairly difficult to take down because of Fortify and Javelin Spin, with the latter allowing her to deflect missiles and fling enemies away from vital targets. Kiriko can support Orisa with her Swift Step and Healing Ofuda abilities, and go on the offense with her Kunais.

Hanzo and Echo form a lethal duo in Overwatch 2. Echo consistently deals high damage while wearing out enemy tanks with Tri-Shot and Sticky Bombs, while Hanzo has the ability to expose enemies and provide powerful long-range damage. They can be protected with Spheres of Harmony, and Zenyatta can even use Orbs of Discord to weaken enemy Heroes. This combination has the ability to break through enemy assaults and prevent them from moving ahead.

5) Sigma + Hanzo + Widowmaker + Mercy + Zenyatta

Tank: Sigma

Damage: Hanzo and Widowmaker

Support: Mercy and Zenyatta

This combination performs best while defending. Sigma is a solid Tank in Overwatch 2 and excels at guarding long and narrow passageways with his portable Experimental Barrier. His Gravitic Flux and Accretion abilities are effective in separating the opposing team and incapacitating vital enemy targets. Zenyatta can support him with his Orbs of Harmony and Discord.

In combination, Hanzo and Widowmaker are a fairly deadly duo in Overwatch 2. Using their Sonic Arrows and Infra-sight abilities, they can track enemy Heroes and relay useful information to the team while dealing heavy damage. Thanks to Mercy, they can push forward without any issues as they continuously receive heals, have their damage amplified, and resurrect fallen allies.

