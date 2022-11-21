5 best Hero compositions for Escort mode in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is a 5v5 first-person shooting game developed by Blizzard Entertainment and is the latest iteration of the Overwatch series. The game has several modes to select from and Escort is one of them.

In the Escort Mode of Overwatch 2, the attacking squad tries to transport a payload across the battlefield, while the opposing team battles to block their advancement. The winning team is the one that can successfully escort the payload to the delivery location at the end of the map. The defensive team wins the round if they prevent the attackers from taking back possession of the payload before time runs out.

The game continues into "overtime" if the attacking team is still actively escorting the payload when the timer expires. However, as soon as the attacking team moves away from the payload, they lose possession of it and subsequently lose the round.

In the competitive scene, the sides that are defending and attacking switch each round. The team that successfully transports the cargo or escorts it the farthest wins the entire match.

Maps available in Escort Mode include Circuit Royal, Dorado, Havana, Junkertown, Rialto, Route 66, and Watchpoint: Gibraltar

Best Hero composition for Escort Mode in Overwatch 2

1) Zarya + Pharah + Reaper + Mercy + Zenyatta

Heroes in Combination One (image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tank: Zarya

Damage: Pharah and Reaper

Support: Mercy and Zenyatta

The above combination focuses more on defense in Overwatch 2. Mercy may heal Pharah as she is attacking opponents from above because both can fly. It can be challenging to defeat any of them as long as they both keep going.

Zarya and Reaper play on the aggressive side. While Zarya is in command, Reaper moves forward. She can shield him, allowing him to strike more powerfully than usual. Meanwhile, as the enemy tries to stop him, Zarya's shield will take the damage and strengthen her, helping both of them. With the help of Zenyatta orbs of Harmony and Discord, the team becomes very powerful to counter.

2) Roadhog + Genji + Echo + Ana + Mercy

Heroes in Combination Two (image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tank: Roadhog

Damage: Genji and Echo

Support: Ana and Mercy

This combination also focuses on defense. Genji on the offensive side is lethal with his deadly shurikens. Additionally, he possesses a sword dash that delivers damage and recharges itself if he kills someone. He also has double jump and wall climbing abilities, which help him to get to the high grounds and position himself perfectly. With Ana on his side, he can heal from far away.

Roadhog is a great tank in Overwatch 2 and can manage on his own. However, with the help of Mercy’s healing, resurrecting, and strengthening, he becomes invincible. With Echo delivering fatal blows and sticky explosives, the team becomes a perfect definition of chaos.

3) Reinhardt + Genji + Sojourn + Kiriko + Moira

Heroes in Combination Three (image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tank: Reinhardt

Damage: Genji and Sojourn

Support: Kiriko and Moira

This combination focuses more on the attack. In Overwatch 2, Reinhardt being the tank holds the payload with his defensive abilities, and with the melee-based attacks, he can negate close-range enemy attacks. Moira can use her biotic powers to heal friendlies and attack foes based on the situation, and Sojourn can fight in the front line with her Rapid-fire machine gun.

Genji and Kiriko can flank enemies, as both of them can play aggressively. Genji can get in a good position and attack enemies while receiving healing as well as cover from Kiriko’s kunai to damage enemies and hit critical blows.

4) Zarya + Hanzo + Echo + Lucio + Zenyatta

Heroes in Combination Four (images via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tank: Zarya

Damage: Hanzo and Echo

Support: Lucio and Zenyatta

The above combination is the best in defense. In Overwatch 2, Zarya is an excellent tank that focuses on offense. Although she travels slowly, she deals a lot of damage. Lucio can marvelously help her, particularly with his Crossfade, Amp it Up, and Sound Barrier increases. As Lucio moves quickly as well, he may follow Zarya and pursue a number of opposing players.

The toughest duo to deal with is Hanzo and Echo. The employment of Tri-Shot and Sticky Bombs by Echo repeatedly deal severe damage while also wearing out the enemy Tanks, and Hanzo may uncover foes and deliver significant damage from a distance. Zenyatta can cover them with orbs of harmony and even wear down the enemy with Discord orb. They can break the enemy’s push and can stop them from advancing forward.

5) Orisa + Widowmaker + Reaper + Brigitte + Zenyatta

Heroes in Combination Five (image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tank: Orisa

Damage: Widowmaker and Reaper

Support: Brigitte and Zenyatta

This is a defense-focused combination. Orisa is a solid Tank in Overwatch 2. She is really strong and can hold her own. With her Javelin Spin, she can fend off enemies while also deflecting incoming damage and melee attacks.

As a result of her fortification, she acquires more health, takes less damage overall, and is not susceptible to being shocked or staggered. Along with the best supporting duo, Brigitte and Zenyatta-Orisa can become even more offensive. Zenyatta is an offensive support hero and with Brigitte supporting him, he can use her damage orbs with ease.

Widowmaker is an excellent damage hero in Overwatch 2 and can do a great deal of damage from afar. Reaper can push the damaged enemy and finish him off with his close-range shotguns as his wraith ability makes him invincible.

