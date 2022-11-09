How to master Roadhog in Overwatch 2

Tanking in Overwatch 2 is far more enjoyable than tanking in Overwatch. The absence of barriers makes some heroes more powerful than others, and Roadhog is unquestionably one of them.

Roadhog can be used in a variety of ways and is difficult to kill. Not only does he have one of the largest HP pools in Overwatch 2, but he can also deal a lot of damage. Naturally, he is a top choice for all tank players in the game.

Roadhog's Ultimate is far more useful as a zoning ability in Overwatch 2

Roadhog boasts a large health pool and the ability to sustain himself in Overwatch 2. Armed with a close-range shotgun, he can fire a ranged blast that deals a lot of damage for a tank. His kit encourages aggressive play, and not just because his attacks are most effective at close range.

Roadhog lacks any ability to directly mitigate damage, relying solely on his large frame to block damage for his teammates. However, he is skilled at eliminating opponents, particularly squishy healers and damage heroes.

One of Roadhog's more appealing characteristics in Overwatch 2 is his ability to deal damage quickly. His scrap gun is lethal, especially at close range. Hooking an enemy and shooting them in the face is enough to kill most non-tanks.

The hook combo is especially effective at slowing down heroes who rely on movement, such as Tracer and Genji. It also allows Roadhog to close the gap on heroes who excel at range, such as Ashe, Bastion, or Soldier 76.

While other tanks, such as Reinhardt, can protect their teammates by sitting back with a large shield, Roadhog has to fight.

Since Roadhog has no mitigation ability in Overwatch 2 other than his heal, being aggressive is the best way to divert attention away from teammates. Even if a player doesn't land every chain hook and scrap gun combo, being in the enemy team's face means they'll spend more time shooting him than the healers or damage dealers.

With his healing ability, Roadhog has his own sustain built in. This heals roughly 50% of the hero's health and reduces the amount of damage he takes while in use. It's better to use this ability in the middle of a fight rather than disengaging to heal.

Making it difficult for the opposing team to ignore Roadhog's presence is the best way to keep the heat off teammates.

Roadhog's main attack and ability do a lot of damage. However, his Ultimate ability does less damage than one might think. That's perfectly fine, as it's far more useful as a zoning ability in Overwatch 2.

The Ultimate lasts a few seconds, so it can keep enemies at bay for a few seconds, giving the team time to regroup or launch a counter-push. It is also useful if the game is in overtime and when all one needs to do to win is keep the opposing team away from the goal for a few seconds.

