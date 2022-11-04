How to counter Roadhog in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is the latest addition to the popular hero shooter genre and was released to carry forward the legacy of its prequel. It came out as a free-to-play title which quickly boosted the game's popularity. Within just 10 days of its release, the publishers celebrated a 25 million player count.

Overwatch 2 has three categories of heroes, namely, Tank, Damage, and Support. Hailing from Junkertown, Australia, Roadhog belongs to the Tank category and takes advantage of his massive health pool and a powerful close-range weapon to discourage enemies from coming closer.

Roadhog has a total of three abilities, excluding his primary weapon that he uses on the battlefield. This article will detail all of his abilities as well as his counters in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 Roadhog counter picks

Overwatch 2 includes all of the previous heroes and maps from its prequel along with some new heroes, maps, map pool changes, and game modes. Blizzard decided that their latest title should follow the standard norm of a 5v5 match format instead of the 6v6 format that their predecessor had. Due to this, minor balance changes were brought to all the game's heroes to smoothly transition into this change.

Being a comparatively strong and independent tank hero, Roadhog can take on multiple foes while keeping himself healthy with a self-healing ability. He has one of the most useful ultimate abilities in the game that is capable of driving back and dealing a large amount of damage to enemies.

Roadhog’s abilities in Overwatch 2

Roadhog is a sturdy hero who can walk into any fight and instantly start decimating and mitigating plenty of damage to protect his teammates. Here is a list of his abilities along with a brief description.

Scrap Gun (Primary Fire): Close-range shotgun with huge damage output. Right-click to utilize a medium-range ball of bullets.

Close-range shotgun with huge damage output. Right-click to utilize a medium-range ball of bullets. Chain Hook (L-Shift): Pull an enemy hero close from a distance within the ability’s range.

Pull an enemy hero close from a distance within the ability’s range. Take a Breather (E): Drinks a concoction to heal himself and reduces incoming damage for a short duration.

Drinks a concoction to heal himself and reduces incoming damage for a short duration. Whole Hog (Ultimate): Equip a continuously firing minigun that can knock back opponents and deal massive damage at close-range.

Roadhog counters

Being one of the most difficult heroes to take down in Overwatch 2, Roadhog's ability to heal himself at short intervals of time makes it difficult to burst him down. Furthermore, moving too close to him increases the chances of getting hit by one of his abilities.

Here is a list of the most effective heroes to deal with Roadhog:

Ana

Zarya

Widowmaker

Reaper

Ana is a support hero who can maintain a safe distance away from Roadhog and damage him continuously while also healing her teammates. Inflicting damage and restricting Roadhog from healing himself is a great strategy to force him to retreat.

Zarya is a great counter to Roadhog due to her passive ability of absorbing incoming damage with her shields. This absorbable damage can then be used to deal bonus damage and gun down Roadhog, even if he's healing himself.

Widowmaker is a good distance counter who can be used to spam headshots on Roadhog. Since his character model is rather large, it is easy to connect critical shots on him, thereby forcing him to heal more frequently and miss out on team fights.

Reaper is rightfully called a tank killer as he can inflict massive damage on enemies at close range all by himself. He uses a pair of demonic shotguns for this purpose and has two evasion abilities that players can use to quickly reposition themselves.

These are the most common counter-picked heroes for Roadhog who can quickly dispose of this lethal tank hero. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Overwatch 2 hero counters and hero guides.

