Who is Overwatch 2's new Tank Hero? Ramattra lore explained

Blizzard has revealed Ramattra, head of the Null Sector, as the newest hero to join the Overwatch 2 roster. Ramattra, like Zenyatta, is a Shambali monk who no longer sees the option of peacefully advocating for Omnic rights and has adopted a more "pragmatic angle," according to the Overwatch blog that announced the news.

Ramattra, along with Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko, will be the fourth new Hero introduced since the release of Overwatch 2. According to Blizzard, the team intends to release a new map or Hero every season.

Overwatch 2 is now available, completely replacing the original Overwatch, though the narrative-driven PvE mode is still unavailable.

Ramattra will be available in Overwatch 2's next season

The Omnic resistance leader Ramattra has been revealed to be a tank Hero with multiple forms. With the free-to-play game's first season coming to an end in a few weeks, Blizzard's Team 4 has teased a new tank hero for the game's second season, which begins on December 6.

At the thrilling conclusion of the Overwatch League's Grand Final tournament, developers revealed the newest playable hero, Ramattra, and he appears to be a game changer.

Long-time Overwatch players may recognize the Omnic Resistance Leader from the Storm Rising ending cinematic, which debuted alongside the Storm Rising PvE event in 2019. Omnics are sentient robots, like the heroes Orisa and Zenyatta, who have faced discrimination at the hands of humans in various countries around the world.

After completing the event, players witnessed a brief conversation between Doomfist and Ramattra, both leaders of imposing factions that promise to play a prominent role in Overwatch 2's PvE story mode, which is set to release sometime next year.

Despite leading what is perceived to be an Omnic terrorist organization, Ramattra is a one-of-a-kind complex 'villain' in Overwatch 2. For the most part, he just wants to live in peace with his fellow Omnics. Despite the fact that humans' oppressive actions toward their kind resulted in an all-out war.

Ramattra, like Zenyatta, was a Shambali monk, but their philosophies differed. Omnics, according to the game's lore, are finite, which means they cannot create more of themselves. There is no replacement for an Omnic when it dies.

That's where Ramattra's motivations come into play. The new Overwatch hero aspires to make the world a better place for his people. In terms of Ramattra's interactions with other heroes, he is acquainted with characters from the Omnic Crisis such as Reinhardt and Torbjorn.

In the midst of the conflict, Ramattra will play a key antagonist in Overwatch 2's upcoming PvE campaign. However, it is unclear when we will see this chapter conclude.

Ramattra, like Kiriko in the first season, will be available immediately to players who purchase the Season 2 battle pass or can be unlocked at tier 55 on the free battle pass route. The character promises a lot of versatility in the tank role and should help flesh out a roster that was a little lacking at launch.

Poll : 0 votes