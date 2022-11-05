When does Ramattra release in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 is the latest addition to the list of hero-shooter games by Blizzard Entertainment. The title was released to carry forward the legacy established by its prequel, Overwatch, which came out in 2016 and became one of the most dominant esports titles.

The publisher has promised that the entire Overwatch community will regularly see new content, like heroes and maps, throughout the seasonal changes. Ramattra will be the latest addition to the ranks of Overwatch 2 heroes and will be introduced in Season 2.

The game will also feature a new map and this new hero when Season 2 starts. The following section details the new hero and how its introduction can impact the game.

Ramattra will join Overwatch 2 in December

Before the announcement, the community had been buzzing with chatter about the upcoming hero. Blizzard confirmed the introduction of a new hero and a new map in Season 2 of Overwatch 2. Season 2 is scheduled to begin on December 6, and fans can expect to see multiple changes coming to the game.

The name Ramattra should sound familiar to seasoned Overwatch players and fans of the game's lore. The hero is the leader of the Null Sector and desires to create a better world for his fellow Omnics to live in.

The latest trailer shows the origin story of Ramattra and the purpose behind his creation. He was sent out to lead the armies but always desired for his kind to be able to live and survive. Under his guidance, several Omnics threw themselves into the path of peace and harmony while meditating and unraveling their place in this universe.

Although he wanted to coexist in peace, the people saw them as enemies and rejected this effort which led to a one-sided slaughter of enough Omnics that forced Ramattra to take up arms once again. But this time to protect his own.

Developers have confirmed that Ramattra will join the ranks alongside other Tank class heroes in Overwatch 2 Season 2. He is known as one of the fiercest Omnic leaders ever in the Overwatch lore and is capable enough to turn the tides single-handedly.

Like Kiriko, Ramattra will be playable immediately after Season 2 releases but will have to be unlocked. The criteria remain the same, and the upcoming hero will also be locked behind a Battle Pass. Fans will either have to grind through the levels to unlock Ramattra after reaching the required tier or purchase the Battle Pass to gain access to the newest immediately.

While there is no news confirming Ramattra's abilities, we can expect him to descend onto the battlefield with two transformations like Bastion. However, his abilities can only be confirmed after his kit is officially announced and confirmed by the publishers. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda as we follow Overwatch 2 closely and regularly cover the latest stories around it.

