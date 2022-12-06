When will Blizzard World return to Overwatch 2 map pool?

Overwatch 2 boasts several interesting maps in its current pool. However, not all maps support the same type of game mode. Nevertheless, the presence of this extensive map pool keeps the game fresh and fun for the community.

On that note, it's almost time for the arrival of Season 2 of Overwatch 2. The developers have managed to pull off a stunning first season, and the second season looks to be even more interesting. In addition to the new Hero, some new maps, including the popular Blizzard World, will be making a grand return to the map pool as well.

When does the Blizzard World map go live in Overwatch 2?

The Blizzard World map is expected to go live with Overwatch 2 Season 2. Once the new season arrives, players will be able to jump into this map for the rest of the new season. This is an iconic map and was first seen in Overwatch 1.

For the uninitiated, Blizzard World is based on a theme park design, and features plenty of open areas where intense gunfights generally occur. Since it's a theme park, this map has its own roller coaster and Ferris wheel, apart from some other joyrides that are usually seen in theme parks.

However, the most interesting aspect of this map is the fact that the weather may likely be dynamic. As seen in the video above, the skies on the Blizzard World map are overcast. It's believed that the weather will change often, based on the weather being experienced in North America. This aspect is unclear for now, and more information should be available about it in the forthcoming days.

While Blizzard World will be making a comeback alongside Rialto, Blizzard will be introducing a brand new map known as Shambali Monastery. According to the game's lore, this map is basically the location where Ramattra and Zenyatta lived for some time. It will be interesting to see how the community perceives these maps once they go live.

Plenty of amazing content is expected to arrive with Overwatch 2's second season. Ramattra, a brand new Hero, will be joining the game's pre-existing roster of Heroes. The upcoming Hero has an exciting range of abilities that allows him to switch modes between a DPS-based Hero and a Tank Hero.

In theory, Ramattra seems to be a dangerous and overpowered character. However, how he plays out on the battlefield is something that remains to be seen.

The brand new season of Overwatch 2 is only a few hours away, with Ramattra set to be included in the Battle Pass. To immediately unlock him, players will have to purchase the Battle Pass. Fortunately, the grind for Battle Pass levels, and in turn, Ramattra, shouldn't be that difficult during the second season.

The only subject that the community could possibly be worried about is the bugs and glitches that the game may be riddled with. Overwatch 2 was disastrously buggy at launch, and everyone hopes that the Season 2 launch will be different.

