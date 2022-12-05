When does Overwatch 2 Season 2 begin

Officially released on October 2, 2022 by Blizzard Entertainment, Overwatch 2 is the newest arrival in the hero shooter genre. The game has quickly risen in popularity as the total player count exceeded expectations after it was revealed to be free-to-play, unlike its prequel.

Every online multiplayer game introduces new content after a set period of time in order to keep the playerbase entertained. Every new season in these games signifies a major change or the start of something new. Overwatch 2 is all set to receive its Season 2 update on December 6 across all of its supported platforms.

While the base game and its mechanics remain almost unchanged, the start of every new season brings in a large update that the developers use to introduce new in-game cosmetics and character changes. This article will provide more details about the upcoming second season of Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 Season 2 will begin very soon

Overwatch 2 features all of the Heroes and maps that were present in its predecessor, which to help with the transitioning of its seasoned playerbase as the game takes a sharp turn into the new 5v5 match format. New characters and cosmetics were launched along with the game’s release, with the developers announcing their plans to add new Heroes and maps with every seasonal update.

Season 2 start date

Season 2 of Overwatch 2 will officially go live on December 6 at 2:00 pm ET/ 12:30 am IST/ (Monday) 9:00 pm CEST. There have been no official announcements stating any changes to this schedule and should remain the same in the absence of any technical bumps on the publisher’s end.

Season 2 overview

Overwatch 2 will be receiving a brand new Battle Pass alongside the release of Season 2 and changes to a few Heroes to address complaints from the community. Fans can expect to see noticeable changes for Doomfist and Sojourn in an attempt to control the lethality and usage of both Heroes.

Other Heroes such as Ana, Bastion, Junker Queen, Kiriko, Mercy, and Symmetra will also see minor adjustments to their abilities and effects to resolve certain issues from Season 1.

The upcoming Hero, Ramattra, will be introduced to the Tank category, along with a brand new map called Shambali Monastery. Similar to Kiriko's launch, the newest character is expected to be locked behind a certain Battle Pass level.

More content details

The theme of the second season's cosmetics is reportedly 'Greek Mythology.' All the skins in the package will be available to players through Battle Pass level progression. The upcoming season will also host fun events, rewarding players with character skins after the successful completion of certain objectives.

The upcoming events in the game's second season are:

Battle for Olympus (January 5 to January 19)

Winter Wonderland (December 13 to January 4)

Lunar New Year (January 17 to February 1)

A new set of challenges will be added to the Challenges tab, allowing players to unlock previously released characters like Kiriko. This trend might continue in the future as well, which will allow players to unlock newly introduced characters by simply grinding out their challenges in the following season.

This concludes with everything we know so far about the Season 2 update for Overwatch 2. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates as we closely follow various stories around Blizzard’s latest title.

