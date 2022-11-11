How to master Doomfist in Overwatch 2

Doomfist is now a tank in Overwatch 2, which presents him with some challenges. Despite his increased health, the nerf to his attack power makes it difficult to control enemy threats. However, a new defensive ability, along with a buff to Rocket Punch, opens the door to some useful combos.

Doomfist is still a viable DPS tank, thanks to his combos, but he's not the best defensive tank on the field, at least not until Blizzard balances and improves his abilities. He is in an unusual position due to the changes in Overwatch 2. This article aims to help new and returning players get familiar with him.

Doomfist is still a viable hero despite the changes he received in Overwatch 2

Doomfist's Hand Cannon ability deals decent damage, but the hero struggles to finish the job.

Charge Punch remains powerful if used correctly. It now works even better, thanks to a new ability that speeds up charging time when Doomfist's defense skill is used.

Doomfist's Punch has become weaker and so has his Hand Cannon ability. However, when used together, the two abilities make a potent combo. His Punch knocks its target back and renders them immobile for a brief moment, allowing players to finish the job with a few Hand Cannon shots (assuming their aim is good).

Naturally, a Charged Punch deals more damage, and if he can pin opponents against the wall, he can deal even more damage. Since charging takes a few seconds, getting the aim right is difficult. The ability covers a lot of ground, but it's best to use it close to the target to increase the chances of connecting.

Doomfist's new Power Block ability reduces incoming frontal damage by 80%, which is useful in tight corridors but not so much elsewhere.

This ability, unlike Orisa's, leaves him vulnerable to attacks from the side and behind, so players shouldn't charge into an objective zone or open space and expect good results. Players can use Doomfist against turrets and characters with limited flanking abilities, such as D.Va.

Power Block, on the other hand, gives Doomfist's Punch ability a significant boost, increasing its damage and speed while also adding a stun effect. If players have trouble using Power Block defensively, they can try using the hero as a DPS character and rely on its buffing power instead.

Seismic Slam is an easier-to-control version of Winston's Leap ability, providing Doomfist with much-needed crowd control and allowing him to wreak havoc in the enemy ranks. Players can crash down the middle of a crowd and use Rocket Punch to eliminate weaker enemies or isolate opposing DPS heroes before finishing them off with Hand Cannon.

Seismic Slam can also be used to get behind an enemy team and deal with snipers, healers, and fast, squishy DPS characters like Tracer and Genji. Players should activate the Power Block ability before using it to provide additional shielding.

Regardless of Doomfist's current position in the Overwatch 2 meta, it's clear that he can still contribute to the team. He is a great hero for those who like an aggressive tanking playstyle in Overwatch 2.

