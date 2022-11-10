How to counter Doomfist in Overwatch 2?

Doomfist is a tank hero in Overwatch 2 and originates from Oyo, Nigeria, according to the game’s lore. Formerly imprisoned, he is determined to spearhead humanity into a conflict that he believes will strengthen the species.

Overwatch 2 has three hero classes that constitute the title’s entire roster - Tank, Damage, and Support. Doomfist becomes one of the top front liners who takes the fight to his enemies with a force that can break through the opposing defensive layer. He uses his cybernetic implants to deliver critical hits to his enemies while remaining a mobile and elusive hero on the battlefield.

Doomfist has four abilities, excluding his primary firing ability, which he utilizes to push back his opponents.

Overwatch 2 Doomfist counter picks

Previous heroes and maps from the prequel were carried over to Overwatch 2, with the developers introducing a few balance changes to all the heroes. The title also received additional content in the form of heroes, maps, and some map pool changes. A change in the match format was among the significant changes which transitioned the game from the original 6v6 to a standard 5v5.

Doomfist is a tank hero who can utilize an aggressive playstyle despite being the first contact for the enemy team. The hero depends on raw strength and uses the cybernetic enhancements present on his body to counter, block, and attack enemy heroes.

Doomfist’s abilities in Overwatch 2

Doomfist is the culmination of advanced technology and human modification to its fullest, with the help of which he can pave a path through the enemy’s defenses. Here is a list of all his abilities with a brief description.

Hand Cannon (Primary Fire): Use an in-built short-range gun that reloads automatically.

Use an in-built short-range gun that reloads automatically. Rocket Punch (L-Shift): Hold to charge and then release to launch forward and knock enemies back. It deals more damage if enemies hit a wall.

Hold to charge and then release to launch forward and knock enemies back. It deals more damage if enemies hit a wall. Seismic Slam (E): Use to leap forward and smash the ground.

Use to leap forward and smash the ground. Power Block (Secondary Fire): Hold keybind to mitigate a percentage of incoming damage.

Hold keybind to mitigate a percentage of incoming damage. Meteor Strike (Ultimate): Launch to the skies and target an area on the ground. Press the ability key again to strike the targetted area.

Doomfist counters

Doomfist is not the bulkiest tank hero in his class and is somewhat fragile when grouped up against when he decides to push up. However, he can evade immediate threats with his abilities that allow him to be agile.

Here is a list of the most effective counters against Doomfist.

Reaper

Genji

Pharah

Echo

Reaper is a potent damage dealer who can swiftly take out even the tankiest heroes in Overwatch 2. He can easily use his evasion abilities to dodge Doomfist’s charged attacks and strike back before his abilities complete their cooldown. Short-ranged fights against Doomfist are profitable for Reaper as he excels in close-quarter combat.

Genji is another damage class hero who excels in agility and can quickly take down enemies using erratic and unpredictable movement. Doomfist’s abilities are comparatively linear and provide a headstart to the enemies should they see him readying up for a charged ability.

Pharah is one of the heroes who can remain airborne and attack from above. Doomfist is a hero who can generally secure ground map areas and is entirely defenseless when a barrage of rockets is sent his way from above.

Echo is one of the most complex heroes to unlock in Overwatch 2 because she can inflict critical damage on enemy heroes very quickly. She can use her sticky explosive ability to shave a massive chunk off of Doomfist’s health pool, which will either kill or force the opposing team to retreat and regroup.

These are the best counter-heroes to pick against Doomfist and end his pursuit of cybernetic conflict on the battlefield. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates around Overwatch 2 and more hero counter guides.

Poll : 0 votes