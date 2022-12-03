How to pre-download Overwatch 2 Season 2

Players can now pre-download Overwatch 2 Season 2 content on the PC platform right now to dive into Season 2 when it releases later this week. Pre-downloads can be started on PC via Battle.net. ahead of its launch on December 6.

Season 2 of Overwatch 2 arrives early next week, bringing with it new hero balance changes and a new theme. This season, the game is drawing inspiration from Greek mythology with a new time-limited mode, Battle For Olympus, which will grant the heroes godlike powers early next year.

All details about pre-downloading Overwatch 2 Season 2

A new background download is available on Battle.net and likely contains the Overwatch 2 Season 2 content. The update size is 4.8 GB and the version number is 2.2.0.2.107804. Players can head over to the Battle.net client on PC and update their game files so that Season 2 content will be made available as soon as it's launched.

Overwatch 2 Season 2 content is now available for pre-download on Battle.net. Here are the steps to pre-download the game file:

If players have automatic updates enabled on Battle.net, the game's update should begin automatically.

To start the download manually, click on the gear icon next to 'Play' on the Battle.net Overwatch section.

Select 'Check for Updates'

The update will appear and players can then opt to pre-download the content by hitting the 'Update' button.

The community now has a better idea of which heroes will be rebalanced in Season 2. As per Blizzard Entertainment, the new Season will bring a new Hero, a new map, a new Battle Pass, and more to the game. The community cannot wait for its launch on December 6.

With the start of Season 2, maps will rotate from the game's immense map pool. This will bring back some old favorites like Rialto, Oasis, and Nepal. In the trailer for the new season, one can see some of what's in store for Overwatch 2 Season 2.

Doomfist is near the top of the developer's rebalance list as Blizzard is not happy with his frontline performance. Sojourn is a newcomer who has been dominating in competitive mode. Her railgun will be nerfed to encourage players to get closer in for combat.

Ana, Bastion, Symmetra, Kiriko, Mercy, and Junker Queen will also be tweaked as per a Blizzard blog post. These changes come just a few weeks after the last round of Hero balance changes.

The game will receive a time-limited Battle For Olympus mode from January 5 to January 19. Plenty of Olympian-themed skins, including the Mythic Zeus Junker Queen and Poseidon Ramattra, are also on their way to Season 2's Premium Battle Pass.

The Winter Wonderland event will also take place in-game between December 13 and January 4. Players who missed out on Season 1's hero, Kiriko, due to the Battle Pass grind will have another chance thanks to new challenges that have been introduced during the new season.

Blizzard is looking to make some incremental changes for the new season as the Overwatch community wasn't happy with how the developers handled the bug-ridden first season.

