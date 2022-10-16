When is Bastion expected to return in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 has been one of the most successful games this year. Despite a rather controversial launch, the title amassed 25 million players within a short period of ten days. It saw many new players as well as veteran gamers returning to Blizzard's hero shooter title.

As gamers were enjoying themselves through their first few days, many noticed that the Hero 'Bastion' was officially removed from the game on October 10, following a server maintenance update. This had fans concerned about why he was removed and enquiring if the Hero would be making a comeback soon.

This article takes a closer into Bastion's removal and when the beloved Hero is expected to return to Overwatch 2.

Everything players need to know about the removal of Bastion in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 has two teams of five players each who pick 'Heroes' with unique abilities to achieve the match's objectives. Each Hero belongs to a 'role' in the game, with these roles being Damage, Support, and Tank. The fan-favorite Bastion belongs to the Damage role and is supposed to deal as much damage as possible to enemies while getting eliminations.

Furthermore, Bastion is not a new character and was featured in the original game as well. However, the Hero received a major overhaul for the recently released sequel.

His current ability set includes Configuration: Assault, Configuration: Recon, A-36 Tactical Grenade, Reconfigure, and Configuration: Artillery. All of these unique abilities make Bastion great for taking control of a point or defending an area from multiple enemies.

When is Bastion coming back to Overwatch 2?

As of right now, there is no official confirmation or time window provided for Bastion's return to the game. However, some are speculating that the Hero will make a comeback with the Season Two update on December 8, which is expected to balance out many Tank and Damage Heroes such as Sigma, Junker Queen, Symmetra, Doomfist, and others.

Meanwhile, others are speculating that Bastion will return in November, alongside the mid-season update, which will reportedly bring balance updates to D.Va, Genji, Zarya, and Sombra.

It is important to note that these are merely speculations and the actual date of the Hero's return might vary.

Why was Bastion removed from Overwatch 2?

Bastion was temporarily removed from the game alongside Torbjörn due to a game-breaking bug in the Hero’s ultimate 'Artillery' ability.

Normally, Bastion's ultimate should have an ammo count of three. However, due to the bizarre in-game bug, he had infinite ammo and was able to rain down hell on enemies. The developers quickly took note of this glitch and immediately removed the Hero from both Quick Play and Competitive Play modes.

Being a Hero from one of the most sought-after roles, Bastion is missed by the community and fans are eagerly waiting for the Omnic character to return.

Overwatch 2 is free and currently available for download on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

