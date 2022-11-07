How to master Kiriko in Overwatch 2?

After Overwatch established the hero shooter genre, Blizzard Entertainment followed up with Overwatch 2. Early reactions to the sequel were mostly positive, with praise for its gameplay mechanics and criticism directed at the publisher for perceived over-monetization.

However, one aspect remains consistent across entries: there are some interesting characters. Kiriko is one of the coolest new additions to the Overwatch roster.

Kiriko, a Japanese ninja with a kitsune spirit, is adept at looking after her team members while inflicting severe pain on enemies. Given her status as a new Support hero, both new and returning players may struggle to identify Kiriko's strengths and weaknesses in the early stages of the game.

However, with some practice, Kiriko can become one of the most powerful and entertaining heroes in Overwatch 2.

Kiriko requires a dynamic play style in Overwatch 2

If one has played other Overwatch supports, they will notice a number of skills that will help them succeed as Kiriko. In terms of aiming, her Kunai are similar to Zenyatta's primary fire, but with an emphasis on hitting headshots.

Protection Suzu, like Baptiste's Immortality Field, is frequently used to protect teammates from large bursts of damage. Swift Step can also imitate Moira's Fade, though Kiriko must face her teammates to activate it.

While attacking with Kunai can be a fun and challenging experience, keep in mind that Kiriko's role is that of a Support Hero. She's a healer first and foremost. This is exemplified by her primary ability, the Healing Ofuda, a collection of talisman cards that, when cast on a teammate, restores HP.

When locked on, they have a range of 35 meters. They are, however, slow to reach teammates, take some time to heal, and have a long cooldown period. As a result, it's best to stick close to the allies.

Kiriko's Protection Suzu should also be used frequently by players in Overwatch 2. When launched, Protection Suzu grants temporary invulnerability to any allies within its perimeter. This tool is invaluable when teammates are huddled or bottlenecked in a tight space, and it can provide the team with a significant defensive advantage.

In short, when playing Kiriko in Overwatch 2, make sure to keep her close to the allies. Thus, providing the allies with both efficiency and effectiveness when it comes to defensive play.

To get the most out of her complex but rewarding kit, Kiriko requires a dynamic play style. Players need to look for angles where they can land Kunai while also healing their teammates. She can't just sit back and heal her teammates while shooting shields.

She should look for chances to be aggressive, such as joining a flanker to assassinate enemy backlines. At the same time, she wants to be close to her team so she can use Protection Suzu when necessary.

Kiriko can be useful in a variety of team configurations, but not everyone gets along with Overwatch's new support. Kitsune Rush has a lot of power, but heroes like Widowmaker, Pharah, and Echo are unlikely to get much use out of her. Heroes like Reinhardt, Reaper, and Ana, on the other hand, can really benefit from the buffs in Overwatch 2.

