How to get Overwatch 2 Twitch drops in Season 2: Legendary Ramattra Skin, Restrained Spray, and more

Overwatch 2 has just welcomed its second season, bringing many general updates, Ramattra as a new hero, bug fixes, changes to existing heroes and competitive play, a brand new battle pass, and more to the popular hero shooter experience.

Despite so many influential changes in Season 2, Ramattra's introduction to the game's hero roster has undoubtedly stolen most of the attention. With the omnic tempo tank hero being a huge highlight, the developers have added a few dedicated Twitch drops to please fans further.

One can easily earn these items for free by watching their favorite Twitch creators stream. This article is a detailed guide for those looking to grab all the free Twitch drops available as part of Overwatch 2's second season.

Everything you need to know about Overwatch 2 Twitch drops in Season 2

Ramattra is a much-anticipated tank hero who was added to Overwatch 2's roster on December 6 via the Season 2 patch. He will be unlockable for free through the Season 2 Battle Pass; players will have to grind to Tier 45 to unlock him. One can also unlock him instantly by purchasing the premium battle pass.

All Overwatch 2 players can grab two cosmetic items related to Ramattra via Twitch starting December 6. You can grab the following Twitch drops as part of Season 2:

Ramattra Restrained Spray Traveling Monk Legendary Ramattra Skin

Being Overwatch 2's first tempo tank, Ramattra can change between forms - Omnic and Nemesis - depending on what his allies need. The Traveling Monk Legendary Skin also has an Omnic and a Nemesis form.

How to get the Overwatch 2 Season 2 Twitch drops?

To grab the aforementioned Twitch drops, follow these steps:

Check out the Overwatch 2 category on Twitch. Pick a streamer who has drops enabled on their channel. Watch a drops-enabled creator stream for two hours to earn the Ramattra Restrained Spray. Claim your earned item [spray] at twitch.tv/drops. Continue watching for four more hours to earn the Traveling Monk Legendary Ramattra Skin. Claim your earned item [skin] at twitch.tv/drops.

You can claim the drop via the channel you're watching, or Twitch's Drops Inventory menu. Claimed drops will expire after seven days if a Battle.net account has not been linked.

A few things to keep in mind

Make sure of the following:

While it is possible to earn Season 2's Twitch drops without having Ramattra unlocked, they will need to unlock the character to use the earned cosmetics in-game.

The watch time for the legendary skin begins only after you complete the spray's requirement. Make sure to claim the Restrained Spray, and only then will Twitch start recording your watch time for the Traveling Monk Legendary Ramattra Skin.

You can switch between multiple drop-enabled streamers to complete your watch time.

Eligible regions for the Twitch drops include North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

You can earn the said drops via the Twitch website on a PC/Mac web browser or the Twitch app for Android or iOS. Twitch apps on consoles and smart TVs are not eligible for drops.

Players can earn the aforementioned Ramattra-based Twitch drops until December 20. Make sure to complete your watch time and earn the exciting, free cosmetic items before time runs out.

