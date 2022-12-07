Overwatch 2 is Blizzard Entertainment’s creation in the hero-shooter genre that quickly became popular as a dominant esports title. After a few hurdles, the game cleaned up nicely and successfully concluded its first and inaugural season with additional content.

Season 2 is currently live for Overwatch 2 and the game received a brand new Battle Pass with the introduction of a new hero called Ramattra to the rank of the Tanks. The entire Battle Pass comes packed with a total of 80 tiers with exciting rewards in each. Players can claim these rewards once they climb through the tiers after gaining XP while playing this hero-shooter.

Read on to find all the character cosmetics included in Overwatch 2 Season 2’s Battle Pass.

Overwatch 2 all Hero skins included in the Battle Pass

The inclusion of the Battle Pass in online multiplayer games has been a concept that quickly gained a lot of traction and debuted in most games. This feature allows the community to get their hands on a significant number of in-game items at a cheaper price but with countless hours of grinding.

After the cyberpunk theme in Overwatch 2’s inaugural season, the publisher has taken up Greek Mythology as the core inspiration for all the hero skins in the brand-new Battle Pass. These skins will be available mostly to premium owners.

The complete skin collection

The Battle Pass has introduced multiple stunning character skins, some of which allow extensive customization alongside a mix-and-match option. Here is a list of all the hero skins that players can earn by purchasing Season 2’s Battle Pass and reaching Tier 80.

Tier 1: Soldier: 76 Bug Hero Legendary skin and Cerberus epic weapon charm

Soldier: 76 Bug Hero Legendary skin and Cerberus epic weapon charm Tier 10 (free): Symmetra Cobra Queen Epic skin

Symmetra Cobra Queen Epic skin Tier 20: Ramattra Poseidon Legendary skin

Ramattra Poseidon Legendary skin Tier 30: Ana Botanist Legendary skin

Ana Botanist Legendary skin Tier 40: Echo Dance Machine skin

Echo Dance Machine skin Tier 50: Tracer Street Urchin Legendary skin

Tracer Street Urchin Legendary skin Tier 60: Pharah Hades Legendary skin

Pharah Hades Legendary skin Tier 70 (free): Ramattra Primordial Epic skin

Ramattra Primordial Epic skin Tier 80: Junker Queen Zeus Mythic skin, Shockimari player icon, and Zeus spray

Overwatch 2 will offer a total of 20 free tiers throughout the entire Battle Pass that players can avail simply by completing the levels and claiming rewards. Ramattra will be unlocked instantly for all players who purchase the Battle Pass and unlock it at Tier 45 for free for others.

Limited time events

Blizzard has confirmed three events that will be hosted in Overwatch 2’s current season and each will offer stunning rewards and character cosmetics after players complete the given objectives in their respective game modes.

Here is a list of all the upcoming events alongside their start and end dates.

Battle for Olympus (January 5 to January 19)

Winter Wonderland (December 13 to January 4)

Lunar New Year (January 17 to February 1)

The publisher has hinted ever so slightly that a few of the heroes in Overwatch 2’s roster will gain god-like powers and abilities in the “Battle for Olympus” game mode. The full details can be expected to be released once the limited-time event draws closer.

