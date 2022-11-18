How to master Moira in Overwatch 2

In Overwatch 2, Moira is a support hero from Iraq, someone who is equally brilliant and controversial. She is a scientist who wields the power of regrowth and decay, and stands on the cutting edge of genetic engineering, searching for a way to rewrite the fundamental building blocks of life.

Moira O’Deorain cares only about the evolutionary advancement of humanity. Though her work has earned her many enemies, her alliances with the scientific collective of Oasis and the ruthless organization Talon have freed her from moral and monetary constraints. These have allowed her to pursue her breakthroughs with great efficiency and ruthlessness.

This article focuses on how to play Moira, tips for executing excellent plays, and the best way to use her abilities.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

A guide to becoming proficient with Moira in Overwatch 2

The playstyle that players need to follow while playing Moira in Overwatch 2 is that they cannot be a heal-bot in all matches. They need to find ways to support the team in other ways that she is viable in, other than just healing. She deals crazy amounts of damage, especially against tanks. Besides D.va, players can easily throw damage orbs against all other tanks as well.

Moira’s Fade did get changed with the latest update and now she can jump much higher than before. This tweak serves pretty well as it allows for some great Fade jumps and helps players execute some of the cleanest shots. They also need to make sure to use all her abilities before using her ultimate as they can get the power-ups back by the time it's over.

The main advantage Moira has over other support heroes is her survivability and healing capabilities. So, a player's focus should be on dealing damage to enemies, forcing out flankers, and eliminating the backline rather than just healing allies.

However, they also need to use their healing resource effectively, just small taps are needed to restore basic health the spray applies a healing-over-time effect.

While playing aggressively, players can combine the default bind and binding damage to build the gauge much faster. Whereas, her Fade can be used to get to a safe spot whenever needed. While using her Ultimate Coalescence, they can throw a damage orb and then use Fade to get on a target that is in a vulnerable position.

While playing Moira in Overwatch 2, players get a competitive advantage as she has proven to be an excellent support hero. Her survivability, along with her healing abilities, comes handy whenever the team is stacked.

When playing aggressively, her abilities create an advantage for the whole team as she deals great damage, while healing her team at the same time. This is the reason why players choose her over other characters like Kiriko and Baptiste.

Players also need to keep an eye on resources so that they can be easily used when the fight breaks out. This is because the more air time Moira has, the more value she will create for her team, which will eventually help to get more wins.

Overwatch 2 has brought along a bunch of changes to tanks and DPS characters. This has caused a huge shift in how players should approach the game, but support mains are still struggling.

With the loss of one tank role in a team, playing support in Overwatch 2 can feel hectic and daunting. However, with this Moira guide, players can get right back on track and on their way to carrying their team with confidence in the FPS title.

