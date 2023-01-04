Battle For Olympus game mode in Overwatch 2: Features, release date, and more

Overwatch 2 will soon be overrun by gods and monsters, often seen in Greek mythology, which also happens to be one of the underlying themes for this season. This can be attributed to Greek mythology skins, which are currently a part of the Season 2 Battle Pass.

During the launch of the current season, Blizzard Entertainment, in their blog post, talked about an event called 'Battle for Olympus.' Although not much was known about the event back then, recent information suggests it will go live shortly in Overwatch 2.

Everything we know about Battle for Olympus game mode in Overwatch 2

The Battle for Olympus event is scheduled to begin on January 5. As part of this event, players can get their hands on special skins that resonate with the theme. Players will also be able to participate in a limited-time event that will be made available on January 5 before concluding on January 19.

Blizzard hasn't revealed much about the game mode, but it will be made free-for-all based on available information. With most FPS titles, free-for-all modes have a simple set of rules. There are no teams, and players need to look out for themselves. The first person to achieve the objective (a specific number of kills/ a certain score/ capturing a certain area) wins the match.

Since this game mode will revolve around Greek mythology, there is a high chance that players might come across powerups that imbibe them with the strength of the Greek gods. The trailer shows some characters displaying impressive feats of strength. For example, Junker Queen calls upon lightning when using her ultimate.

Regarding the rewards, it's still unknown what players will receive for participating and winning matches during this event. However, players might be able to win voice lines and other cosmetic items. There's a small chance of players winning skins for heroes in the game, but that is just speculation.

More information about the rewards should be available once the event goes live in Overwatch 2. Although some Greek mythology skins are already in the Battle Pass, players can expect to see more in the in-game item shop.

Players can also expect special Twitch drops once the event is active. While this is merely speculation, Blizzard will reveal more information once the event goes live in the game. For now, players need to be prepared to face the wrath of the Greek gods and monsters during the Battle for Olympus in the game.

Poll : 0 votes