Overwatch 2 Greek Mythology skins in Season 2: Zeus Junker Queen, Poseidon Ramattra, and more

Overwatch 2 Season 1 has been quite hectic at launch. The game was loaded with bugs and a lot of errors. In fact, there have been many pertinent problems revolving around the game as well. Despite all of that, it's been a joyride for the developers and the community.

Overwatch 2 Season 2 will launch on December 6. Apart from their new hero Ramattra, a lot of interesting cosmetics will be making their debut in the game. While the community hopes that the issues seen during the first season won't be present during the new season, players are more excited to see what interesting content the upcoming season has to offer.

How to get the Overwatch 2 Season 2 Greek Mythology skins

Zeus Junker Queen (Mythic Skin)

Medusa Widowmaker

👁️Cyclops Roadhog

Poseidon Ramattra

Minotaur Reinhardt

One of the primary attractions of the upcoming season in Overwatch 2 will be the Greek Mythology skins. These legendary skins will reimagine some of the heroes in the Overwatch 2 roster as individuals straight out of Greek Mythology.

For example, Widowmaker will get a new Medusa skin, while Junker Queen gets a Zeus skin. While most of the skins are of Legendary rarity, the Zeus skin is of Mythic rarity. That said, here are all the Greek Mythology skins that you will see during the next season:

Out of the list of skins mentioned above, only the Zeus Junker Queen, Hades Parah, and Poseidon Ramattra will be a part of the battle pass. The rest of the skins will be sold in the item shop as individual bundles. The release date for these skins is currently unknown but they should go live the moment Overwatch 2 Season 2 goes live.

While these happen to be the main attraction of the upcoming season, players will be able to witness a brand new map in the new season as well. The Shambali Monastery and Rialto will have two new maps this season.

Shambali Monastery is a brand new map while Rialto is a fan favorite, as dubbed by Blizzard. To make space for these two maps, Hollywood and Watchpoint: Gibraltar will be leaving the rotation. However, they will still be available for players to experiment with in custom game modes.

Overall, Overwatch 2 Season 2 has the potential to be a really amazing season. It's been a while since the game launched and the developers have gotten a hang of everything that's gone wrong with the game at launch. So hopefully, once the new season drops, the entire community won't experience the glitches and issues that they did during launch.

Other than that, Ramattra happens to be yet another attraction for next season. The entire community has been talking about the character for a while because he has the potential to be a strong hero. However, how he fits in battle can only be seen once he arrives in Overwatch 2 following the launch of Season 2.

