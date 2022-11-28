How to play on Watchpoint: Gibraltar map in Overwatch 2

One of Overwatch 2's key bases of operations is Watchpoint: Gibraltar, which directs players along a cliffside as they drive the cargo through an open outdoor area before moving deeper inside the base's enclosed facilities. This map is ideal for exciting Escort matches since it provides a variety of vantage points and attacking possibilities for both teams.

Due to its numerous unique portions, each of which necessitates a highly diverse response from both the attacking and defensive teams, Watchpoint: Gibraltar soon rose to become one of the most recognizable maps in Overwatch. The key to winning here is often having a highly flexible approach to team formation as each match develops.

General tips for Watchpoint: Gibraltar in Overwatch 2

Use all doors from the initial attack

In Gibraltar, keep in mind that there are three spawn doors from which players might depart based on their job and the team composition of the other side. For instance, it is preferable for snipers to launch their attack from the top spawn door and for flankers to sneak past their adversaries from the cliffside spawn door rather than having everyone in the squad go by the main spawn door.

Utilize the space shuttle's top

Most Heroes may climb to the top of the space shuttle in the middle of the second Gibraltar portion and utilize it as a vantage point to attack and defend the second checkpoint. This special high ground works best when combined with Heroes who have significant hitscans, such as Soldier: 76 and Widowmaker, as well as Heroes who have excellent vertical mobility, such as Pharah and Echo.

Play in the open areas of the map

Watchpoint: Teams should always structure their squad compositions around these terrain characteristics because Gibraltar has broad open spaces and high vantage points in all of its portions.

Attacking teams should give special attention to Heroes like Genji and Winston who can move rapidly and avoid sightlines and wide spaces. Defense teams, on the other hand, ought to give priority to Heroes like Ashe and Ana who can take advantage of the vantage positions and extensive sightlines on the map in Overwatch 2.

Most effective Heroes for Watchpoint: Gibraltar in Overwatch 2

Winston

With the help of his Jump Pack and Tesla Cannon, Winston quickly closes the distance with important enemy targets on Gibraltar's elevated observation points. Another excellent defensive technique is the barrier projector, which serves as protection from sniper sightlines and controls space while securing the cargo.

Winston's mobility and disruption on the map have been greatly improved by Primal Rage thanks to its strong melee knockback and shorter Jump Pack cooldown.

Genji

With the help of Cyber-Agility and Swift Strike, Genji can quickly traverse Gibraltar's flanking paths and arrive at strategic locations to eliminate snipers and other important enemy targets. He can safely close the space in open sniper sightlines by using deflect.

Genji can easily dispatch numerous adversaries with Dragonblade and Swift Strike when engaged in team battles near the payload and along the map's choke spots.

Sojourn

Sojourn's Railgun in Overwatch 2 is effective against both opposing snipers and close-range fighters, especially when equipped with her Overclock ultimate. Her Disruptor Shot's high-damage area of impact makes it a fantastic tool for area denial and breaking through barriers.

Power Slide is another effective mobility tool she possesses, which enables her to cross sightlines and gain vantage locations in a single motion.

Ana

With Gibraltar's extensive sightlines and elevated vantage positions, Ana's Biotic Rifle excels at single-target healing and supporting fire. The Biotic Grenade and Sleep Dart, two potent support weapons that Ana also possesses, are incredibly helpful in team battles involving the payload.

Genji and Sojourn also work well with Nano Boost because it gives them more damage and durability in Overwatch 2.

Mercy

With the help of Guardian Angel and the Caduceus Staff, Mercy can effortlessly follow her mobile companions around and continuously apply healing and damage-increasing buffs. When she utilizes Valkyrie, her mobility and usefulness are significantly increased, especially since she can take advantage of Gibraltar's generous verticality.

Resurrect is another tool Mercy gives her squad, and it has the power to end team fights and break deadlocks in Overwatch 2.

