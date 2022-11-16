How to master Ana in Overwatch 2

Ana is a support hero in Overwatch 2, who has the ability to heal from a distance. Ana, armed with a rifle, can deal healing and damage from afar, something that many other support heroes lack. Overwatch 2 introduced new modes, heroes, and maps to the hero shooter, as well as balance changes that shifted the meta.

Ana is an Overwatch 2 support hero who heals with her long-range rifle. When a teammate is hit, the rifle heals them significantly and deals damage to the enemy. Ana also has a Sleep Dart, which puts enemies to sleep for a few seconds before waking them up when they are damaged.

Ana's Sleep Dart in Overwatch 2 is one of her most effective weapons

Her Biotic Grenade heals allies while temporarily increasing the amount of healing they receive. Her ultimate ability, Nano Boost, allows one of her teammates to go in on the enemy team, providing a damage boost and reducing damage taken.

Ana's Sleep Dart is one of her most effective weapons against flanking enemies like Tracer and Sombra. If one can master the Sleep Dart's small hitbox, she can put attackers to sleep on a regular basis before summoning the team to deal with them. The Sleep Dart only lasts five seconds and has a lengthy cooldown, so timing it correctly is critical to its effectiveness.

She can also use Sleep Dart to stop powerful Ultimates in their tracks. Roadhog, Genji, Pharah, Cassidy, Winston, and anyone else under the effect of Nano Boost can be stopped for five seconds if their team does not wake them up. Sleeping enemies using their Ultimates will benefit the team greatly, allowing them to eliminate the threat before the full value of their Ultimate is realized.

Ana's Ultimate ability in Overwatch 2, Nano Boost, grants her targets a massive 50 percent damage increase and damage reduction. While this buff can tip the battle in favor on its own, it is even more effective when combined with an equally powerful Hero or Ultimate. Genji, Reinhardt, Soldier 76, and most Tanks are excellent targets for Ana's Nano Boost. When the Ultimate is charged, notify the team to prepare for a joint attack.

The target will glow blue while under the effects of Nano Boost, making them much more visible to the opposing team. Although they will take less damage, they will become a more visible target for the enemy, requiring her to focus more on healing them.

Use the Biotic Grenade to increase the amount of healing done, and collaborate with the team's other support to keep the nano-boosted ally alive long enough for them to benefit from its full effects.

While the Biotic Grenade is excellent for quickly restoring the team's health, it can also be used to prevent the enemy from healing in Overwatch 2. When used during enemy support Ultimates such as Zenyatta or Moira, she can prevent their Ultimates from healing the enemy, giving the team a chance to kill enemies despite their healing.

Understanding when and where to throw the Biotic Grenade is critical to mastering Ana. She will frequently have to choose between restoring the team's health and preventing the enemy team from healing. Furthermore, when angled upward, the Grenade can be thrown over long distances, allowing her to hit most areas of the map with a well-aimed Grenade.

When hitting the enemy's weak point, Ana's Biotic Rifle in Overwatch 2 cannot deal critical hits. This means that her main attack's damage or healing will deal the same amount of damage or healing regardless of where she hits the target.

Rather than aiming for the enemy's weak point, which is usually their head, target the largest part of their body. This allows her to consistently damage or heal the target while maintaining her strength.

Furthermore, if her rifle is scoped, her shots will produce a firing line to the target. This means that enemies will be able to see where the shot is coming from and will be able to easily locate her. Keep this in mind when using the Biotic Rifle.

