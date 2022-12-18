How to spectate matches in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 brought back a similar tactical and synergy-based gameplay that made its predeccessor famous, but with large tweaks. Blizzard ensures players get the same Overwatch experience but in a more balanced way. The sequel improved over various aspects that helped newcomers and made veterans return.

Overwatch 2 features a spectate mode similar to CS:GO. Many newcomers are unaware of this feature and may want to learn about it as it's a fun feature to use in the Hero-shooter. This article will guide players on using the spectate feature in the game.

How can players use the spectate feature in Overwatch 2?

The spectate feature allows players to understand the game without really playing it. This is a great observation tool that can be used to spectate friends and players in the title. This option can be used in custom games to spectate friends in a match. Here is what gamers can do to access it for the available game modes:

Custom games

You can use the spectate features in custom games by creating a new game or joining a game.

Upon choosing the said options, you will get two slots for spectators at the bottom of the screen.

You can enter the spectator slot if you created the game and start spectating joined players.

Spectating friends

You will have to navigate to the friends list option in Overwatch 2.

Upon reaching, right-click on a friend's name and click on spectate.

After a brief loading, you can spectate your friend in a game.

The spectating option for friends will only work if the selected friend is online and in the game. Players will also be able to see everyone’s point of view (POV) in their friend's team. However, this option will not work if the selected friend is in Competitive Mode. This ensures that players are not leaking information to their friends while spectating other players.

Spectating is a great tool to have in a newcomer's belt. This option helps players in receiving a good amount of insight into how the game works. Most Heroes in Overwatch 2 require players to master certain abilities and movements. Watching a better player can teach a newcomer to climb the ropes faster.

The Overwatch 2 community is growing more and more as time passes. It has only been two months since the game launched, and has already attracted many newcomers. Blizzard is constantly working on making the title more fair and balanced with regular updates and Hero additions. With Season 2, Blizzard introduced a new Tank character who is being loved immediately after its launch.

The addition of a new map and Hero tweaks are also a major part of the update. Players must know how to use necessary tools like the spectator mode to get the most out of the learning experience in Overwatch 2. While guides and other content can help players strengthen their grip on the game, actively attempting and failing a task will be the best teacher.

Poll : 0 votes