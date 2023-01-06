Overwatch 2 Season 2 January 5 patch notes: New game mode, bug fixes, and more

Overwatch 2 Season 2 is in full swing, and players have just witnessed a successful winter event, with the community bracing for the game's Battle for Olympus limited-time event.

The new Overwatch 2 Season 2 patch brings forth a host of new elements in the game, along with some bug fixes. Here's a list of everything that's changed and fixed in the new patch in the game.

Everything new in the Overwatch 2 Season 2 mid-season patch

This patch brings the Battle for Olympus game mode to Overwatch 2. As speculated before, this limited-time event will feature a free-for-all game mode where every player is on their own.

This mode will revolve around seven heroes from the current roster with powers resembling those of gods and monsters from Greek Mythology. Whenever these heroes use their ultimate ability in game mode, they call upon their divine powers.

Players can get their hands on exciting voice lines, which will be available only during this event.

When the event concludes, the hero who manages to eliminate the most opponents will be declared the new monarch of Olympus. This will be a community-based milestone and won't entirely depend upon a player's performance.

The Competitive Play loading screen has been given a long-due overhaul. Not only that, but from January 10 onwards, players will be able to participate in the Capture the Flag mode in the Competitive Play section, marking the start of the 2023 season.

These are the new additions that players will come across in Overwatch 2 after they've installed the patch. Other than this, the developers have also issued some important bug fixes. The fixes are as follows:

Souvenirs don't incorrectly fit on Ramattra anymore.

Kiriko's Ofudas doesn't display black colors during the Whirlwind emote anymore

Fixed the animation in Reaper's "Take a knee" emote

Placeable abilities like turrets and mines no longer float after the block they were placed on is destroyed.

Main Menu's black background screen has been fixed.

Fixed an unintended voice line error

The "DRAW" text appears even with colorblind settings active.

Addressed the bug which prevented players from sending invites across platforms.

Invite to Custom Game option now appears in the Social menu.

Daily Challenge rollover bug addressed.

While these were general bugs, this new Overwatch 2 patch also fixes some map-related bugs. Previously, a bug allowed players to escape map boundaries on Watchpoint Gibraltar. This bug has been addressed. When it comes to the Shambali Monastery, a few bugs caused players to get stuck.

This bug has been fixed. Furthermore, the bugs affecting the lighting and the map's geometry have also been fixed. Finally, a bug also caused some abilities to be nullified on the map.

This issue was also addressed in the mid-season Overwatch 2 Season 2 patch. This patch also brought forth some hero changes. A detailed list of changes can be found here.

